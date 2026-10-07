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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addresses party members at a mini-rally in Zwelitsha on Monday. Picture: ZIYANDA ZWENI
ANC
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Mbalula urges ANC unity ahead of elections

  • Ziyanda Zweni
Nelson Mandela's relative and great-grandson and neighbour Xolani Mandela, is a UDM Ward 19 candidate, which includes Qunu in the Mthatha-based King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality. The ANC has no candidate in the Mandela village where he lies buried. Pictures LULAMILE FENI
ELECTIONS
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ANC fails to field candidate in ward where Mandela grew up and is buried

For the first time since 1994, the ANC will not field a candidate in Ward 19 of the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, which…

  • Lulamile Feni
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture:

Province's public health sector in dire need of renewal — Gcaleka

Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has declared that the public health sector in the Eastern Cape is in dire need of…

  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
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Sensitive documents left behind at abandoned police office

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
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Nahoon Beach remains closed after two shark sightings

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
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Centane great-grandmother in line for record, dies on 119th birthday

  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
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UDM promises economic revival in campaign visit to amaRharhabe kingdom

  • Mfundo Piliso
EC councillor shot dead. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eastern Cape councillor shot dead by unidentified assailants

Police in Dutywa have launched a murder and house robbery investigation following the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old councillor on Friday night.…

  • Lulamile Feni
Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is back in the Proteas squad for the third cricket Test against Australia in Cape Town, starting on Tuesday
CRICKET

Proteas seek home redemption, says Bavuma

South Africa face Australia in the series-deciding third Test at Newlands, with Gerald Coetzee drafted into the pace attack as the Proteas look to…

  • Amir Chetty
Muzomuhle Khanyi, left, and Tshepang Makara run some routines at a Chippa United soccer training session
BETWAY PREMIERSHIP

Truter hits out at sacking talk as Chippa aim to bounce back

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has pushed back against media speculation over his future following their Carling Knockout Cup exit, calling…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, left, says the Proteas are relishing the opportunity to beat Australia in the deciding cricket Test at Newlands
CRICKET

Rickelton embraces Newlands decider

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton says the Proteas are relishing the chance to take on fierce rivals Australia in the decisive Test match at Newlands…

Former Makhanda art teacher Sasha Scholtz in her Creative Space Art Studio in Clovelly, Cape Town. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS

Former Makhanda art educator makes vibrant mark on Cape Town's coastal community

BARBARA HOLLANDS A former Makhanda art teacher has made her mark on Cape Town’s art scene, becoming a sought-after educator while helping to…

  • Barbara Hollands
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Politics
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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addresses party members at a mini-rally in Zwelitsha on Monday. Picture: ZIYANDA ZWENI
ANC
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Mbalula urges ANC unity ahead of elections

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged supporters in Buffalo City Metro to prioritise…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
Nelson Mandela's relative and great-grandson and neighbour Xolani Mandela, is a UDM Ward 19 candidate, which includes Qunu in the Mthatha-based King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality. The ANC has no candidate in the Mandela village where he lies buried. Pictures LULAMILE FENI
ELECTIONS
Premium

ANC fails to field candidate in ward where Mandela grew up and is buried

For the first time since 1994, the ANC will not field a candidate in Ward 19 of the King…

  • Lulamile Feni
UDM deputy president and MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa with United Democratic Student Movement members during a visit to Walter Sisulu University’s Butterworth campus.
ELECTIONS
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UDM promises economic revival in campaign visit to amaRharhabe kingdom

During an election campaign visit to the amaRharhabe kingdom, the UDM pledged to revive…

  • Mfundo Piliso
EFF leader Julius Malema does door-to-door visits with residents of Bhongweni.
SOUTH AFRICA ELECTIONS
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Malema backs scrapping of 35-year age limit on government jobs

EFF leader Julius Malema has pledged to scrap the 35-year age limit on government jobs and…

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
ELECTIONS
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'We'll still vote for him': Murdered ANC candidate retains support

Despite the murder of ANC ward candidate Ngawonke Bulala, voters in Kumkani Mhlontlo say they…

  • Lulamile Feni
  • Ziyanda Zweni
Julius Malema
SOUTH AFRICA
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Airport bomb scare delays Malema's Buffalo City election campaign

A bomb scare at King Phalo Airport involving a FlySafair flight delayed Julius Malema's…

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
ELECTIONS LOGO

Civic groups shift from street protests to council ballot boxes

For decades, civic organisations have been the voice outside council chambers, fighting for…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
Independent candidate Bhekizenzo Gigi with supporters.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
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Independent councillor Gigi fights to retain seat in Kumkani Mhlontlo

Independent ward councillor Bhekizenzo Gigi is campaigning to retain his seat in Kumkani…

  • Lulamile Feni
ELECTIONS LOGO
ELECTIONS
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Rival parties roll out the big guns in Buffalo City

Political parties are rolling out their senior leaders in Buffalo City Metro ahead of the…

  • ASANDA NINI
Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana.
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Contralesa in Eastern Cape faces collapse as chair orders total overhaul

Contralesa (Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa) in the Eastern Cape is facing an…

  • Lulamile Feni
Lifestyle
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Former Makhanda art teacher Sasha Scholtz in her Creative Space Art Studio in Clovelly, Cape Town. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS

Former Makhanda art educator makes vibrant mark on Cape Town's coastal community

  • Barbara Hollands
Writer Coral Hart poses for a portrait at the Cape Town public library. Picture: AFP/ GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

370 books in 20 months: South African author defends her use of AI

  • AFP
Harnessing abundant sunshine through outdoor solar lighting offers an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to brighten gardens, boost home security, and keep outdoor gatherings going after dark. Picture: Lighthaus
GARDENING
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IN THE GARDEN | Let the light shine into the night

  • Julia Smith
WINE
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A VINE TIME | From surfboards to sauvignon blanc, Salt Rock makes waves in wine

  • Sam Venter
Local youngsters are set to bring a beloved children's classic to life next week as Stirling Primary School presents Charlotte’s Web The Musical at the Guild Theatre from October 28 to 31. Picture: Supplied
THEATRE
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‘Charlotte’s Web The Musical’ comes to life at Guild Theatre

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Director Nceba Mqolomba
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Eastern Cape short film wins top honours at Malawi film festival

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
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From student-room skits to national acclaim: Olwethu Ncapayi wins big at creator awards

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
GOSPEL MUSIC
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Eastern Cape gospel talent shines at Crown Awards

  • Lulamile Feni
Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University staged 'Enyobeni' at the National Arts Festival.
ARTS AND CULTURE

Enyobeni awareness play to be performed at four Buffalo City venues

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Tim Theron as bodyguard Martin Dekker opposite Australian actor Abbie Cornish in the gripping new eight-episode series Invisible which is the adaptation of Deon Meyer's book Blood Safari. 
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Action, stunts, and stardom: Tim Theron takes the lead in Deon Meyer thriller 'Invisible'

  • Barbara Hollands
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Sport
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Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is back in the Proteas squad for the third cricket Test against Australia in Cape Town, starting on Tuesday
CRICKET

Proteas seek home redemption, says Bavuma

South Africa face Australia in the series-deciding third Test at Newlands, with Gerald…

  • Amir Chetty
Muzomuhle Khanyi, left, and Tshepang Makara run some routines at a Chippa United soccer training session
BETWAY PREMIERSHIP

Truter hits out at sacking talk as Chippa aim to bounce back

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has pushed back against media speculation over his…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, left, says the Proteas are relishing the opportunity to beat Australia in the deciding cricket Test at Newlands
CRICKET

Rickelton embraces Newlands decider

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton says the Proteas are relishing the chance to take on fierce…

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao speaks at a national executive committee meeting in Johannesburg. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Safa increases ABC Motsepe League protest and appeals fees

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced steep fee increases for protests,…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus is put under pressure by Jorrel Hato of Chelsea during the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, London, on Saturday

Spurs seal rare win at Chelsea as Palmer sees red

Tottenham Hotspur clinched a Premier League win at Chelsea for just the second time in 36…

  • AFP
Despatch Cricket Club wicketkeeper Michael Taylor reacts quickly to run out Heatherbank CC batter Sinalo Labise during the NMBCA Premier League T20 competition on Saturday
CRICKET

Gamrose finish weekend in style with double

Gamrose CC delivered the weekend's standout showing in the NMBCA Premier League, sealing a…

  • Amir Chetty
Off-spinner Simon Harmer believes the Proteas can carry the confidence from their series-levelling victory in Gqeberha into Tuesday’s deciding Test against Australia in Cape Town
CRICKET

Harmer backs Proteas to keep finding a way

Simon Harmer praises South Africa's collective resilience following an emphatic win at St…

  • Amir Chetty
A fighting fifty by Dafabet Warriors batter JP King did not prevent the Eastern Province side from slumping to a seven-wicket defeat to the Iinyathi in KuGompo City on Saturday
CRICKET

Warriors stumble in Eastern Cape derby

Despite a measured half-century from JP King, a rotated Dafabet Warriors side fell to a…

  • Amir Chetty
Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter
SOUTH AFRICAN FOOTBALL

Truter reflects on Chippa's disappointing Carling Knockout Cup exit

Chippa United coach Brandon Truter admitted his team fell well short of expectations after…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Eastern Cape Iinyathi players go through their paces in a net session ahead of their match this weekend. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
CRICKET

Iinyathi want strong finish in EC cricket derby

Eastern Cape Iinyathi face the Warriors in a rare provincial Pro20 Cup derby at Buffalo Park,…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Opinion
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ByXolisile Ngumbela

INSIGHT | The Irish coffee test: Will coalitions serve residents or politicians?

As South Africa prepares for the 2026 local government elections, an Irish coffee metaphor highlights the crucial test facing coalition politics:…

Opinion

READER LETTER | Aquarium standards must not slip

The resignation of Siani Zahn (née Tinley) after 30 years at the East London Aquarium should concern every Buffalo City Metro resident who values…

ByEditorial Comment
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Bavuma staking his claim as one of SA's cricket greats

Temba Bavuma's match-winning 179 against Australia in Gqeberha has reignited debate over his standing among South Africa's greatest Test captains.

ByChristopher Wild

Biological Inflation: Why Food Security Without Nutrition Is a Mirage

South Africa may celebrate record-breaking harvests of maize and grain, but full silos do not guarantee healthy citizens. Despite producing ample…

ByEditorial Comment

Orient Beach tragedy highlights need for shark spotters

The Buffalo City Metro's open water swimming community is in mourning after the death of Janine Lochrenberg, 65, in the ocean off Orient Beach soon…

ByEditorial Comment
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Residences are meant to be places of rest — not crime scenes

Women students accommodated at Buffalo City College's Fairview residence have been living in fear. Their residence has been broken into on several…