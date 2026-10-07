For the first time since 1994, the ANC will not field a candidate in Ward 19 of the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, which…
Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has declared that the public health sector in the Eastern Cape is in dire need of…
Police in Dutywa have launched a murder and house robbery investigation following the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old councillor on Friday night.…
South Africa face Australia in the series-deciding third Test at Newlands, with Gerald Coetzee drafted into the pace attack as the Proteas look to…
Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has pushed back against media speculation over his future following their Carling Knockout Cup exit, calling…
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton says the Proteas are relishing the chance to take on fierce rivals Australia in the decisive Test match at Newlands…
BARBARA HOLLANDS A former Makhanda art teacher has made her mark on Cape Town’s art scene, becoming a sought-after educator while helping to…
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged supporters in Buffalo City Metro to prioritise…
For the first time since 1994, the ANC will not field a candidate in Ward 19 of the King…
During an election campaign visit to the amaRharhabe kingdom, the UDM pledged to revive…
EFF leader Julius Malema has pledged to scrap the 35-year age limit on government jobs and…
Despite the murder of ANC ward candidate Ngawonke Bulala, voters in Kumkani Mhlontlo say they…
A bomb scare at King Phalo Airport involving a FlySafair flight delayed Julius Malema's…
For decades, civic organisations have been the voice outside council chambers, fighting for…
Independent ward councillor Bhekizenzo Gigi is campaigning to retain his seat in Kumkani…
Political parties are rolling out their senior leaders in Buffalo City Metro ahead of the…
South Africa face Australia in the series-deciding third Test at Newlands, with Gerald…
Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has pushed back against media speculation over his…
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton says the Proteas are relishing the chance to take on fierce…
The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced steep fee increases for protests,…
Tottenham Hotspur clinched a Premier League win at Chelsea for just the second time in 36…
Gamrose CC delivered the weekend's standout showing in the NMBCA Premier League, sealing a…
Simon Harmer praises South Africa's collective resilience following an emphatic win at St…
Despite a measured half-century from JP King, a rotated Dafabet Warriors side fell to a…
Chippa United coach Brandon Truter admitted his team fell well short of expectations after…
As South Africa prepares for the 2026 local government elections, an Irish coffee metaphor highlights the crucial test facing coalition politics:…
The resignation of Siani Zahn (née Tinley) after 30 years at the East London Aquarium should concern every Buffalo City Metro resident who values…
Temba Bavuma's match-winning 179 against Australia in Gqeberha has reignited debate over his standing among South Africa's greatest Test captains.
South Africa may celebrate record-breaking harvests of maize and grain, but full silos do not guarantee healthy citizens. Despite producing ample…
The Buffalo City Metro's open water swimming community is in mourning after the death of Janine Lochrenberg, 65, in the ocean off Orient Beach soon…
Women students accommodated at Buffalo City College's Fairview residence have been living in fear. Their residence has been broken into on several…