Local Heroes

Zolisa Madikizela, a former student support liaison officer, leverages her experience in student affairs to mentor and uplift communities in King Sabata Dalindyebo through two non-profit organisations.
A simple question from her daughters about children living on the streets forced social worker Athalia Flanagan to confront one of her own.
For more than a decade, Constance Zziwa has regularly visited prisons and juvenile detention centres, offering spiritual support, counselling and a listening ear to inmates who often have little support beyond the prison walls.
Growing up in Duncan Village, Pastor Lusizo Mathafeni saw first-hand how difficult circumstances could shape the lives of young people.
Having gone to school hungry without having breakfast and relying on the school nutrition programme for a meal, Athenkosi Kinana knows what it feels like to go hungry.
From paying for equipment and transport to opening his family home to young fighters, Andile Mshumpela has made developing the next generation of Mdantsane boxers a personal commitment.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Bulelani "Khiwa" Mancotywa has uplifted thousands of children and families in Ngqeleni through his extensive charity work, including providing school shoes, sanitary towels, food parcels, and community…
William Grootboom’s efforts to help residents of Qolweni villagenear Qonce access chronic medication have grown into an initiative that now reaches more than 100 people while providing temporary shelter for abused women and children.
“Restoring Ethembeni’s values depends on buy-in from residents, support from local structures and, most importantly, dedication from the youth we aim to uplift.”
“We said, let us do something for the kids, so one family sponsored a gas cooker, another bought containers, and that’s how it started,” Ramnunan said.
Tokozani Ntshuntsha has spent the years since completing matric in 2006 creating a space for young people in Willowvale and surrounding areas to develop talents he felt were often overlooked.
Forum founder giving hope through more than coaching young players
Matshamba’s programme transforming lives — in and outside of school
Since establishing the Ukhanyo Disability Foundation in 2023, Ncumisa Magadla has been helping some of Mdantsane’s most vulnerable residents access the support they need to live with dignity.
Disturbed by the desperate socioeconomic circumstances in her village, Robyn Mafanya founded the Nyara Youth Development nonprofit organisation to help children and young adults gain access to education, skills and opportunities.
After returning to the Pefferville community where he grew up, Timothy September was struck by how much the area had changed. Instead of accepting the decline he saw around him, September decided to act.
After realising the scale of the social and educational challenges faced by children in Mdantsane, Pheliswa Nonfenu decided to act.
Mqanduli-born social media personality Vulikhaya Zilindlovu, popularly known as Fish, has been nominated for the 2026 Daily Dispatch Local Heroes award after transforming the life of a young man with autism from his village.
Losing his father to drug addiction and suicide motivated Luqmaan Ismail, 34, to dedicate his life to helping young people through sport and life skills programmes in Mdantsane, Duncan Village, and surrounding areas.
When Asekho Motabene became aware of the burning need for early childhood development initiatives in rural areas, she established the Sikhula Sonke Development Agency in 2020.