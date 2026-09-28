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Local Heroes

Former student support liaison officer Zolisa Madikizela, 51, is using two non-profit organisations to tackle problems she has encountered both in the classroom and in the wider King Dalindyebo community. supplied

Zolisa Madikizela uses her background in student affairs to mentor communities

Zolisa Madikizela, a former student support liaison officer, leverages her experience in student affairs to mentor and uplift communities in King Sabata Dalindyebo through two non-profit organisations.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
DD010926 Athalia Flanagan

Daughters’ questions inspire social worker to build lifeline for children

A simple question from her daughters about children living on the streets forced social worker Athalia Flanagan to confront one of her own.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Constance Zziwa, 45, who is passionate about helping uplift people, provides counselling and spiritual support to prison inmates

Constance Zziwa brings hope behind prison bars

For more than a decade, Constance Zziwa has regularly visited prisons and juvenile detention centres, offering spiritual support, counselling and a listening ear to inmates who often have little support beyond the prison walls.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Lusizo Mathafeni is committed to improving the lives of others.

Lusizo Mathafeni applies life lessons to shape journey of others

Growing up in Duncan Village, Pastor Lusizo Mathafeni saw first-hand how difficult circumstances could shape the lives of young people.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Athenkosi Kinana, 24, runs a Christmas food drive that has grown from feeding more than 100 people in 2023 to almost 300 last year.

‘School was only place where it was guaranteed I would eat’

Having gone to school hungry without having breakfast and relying on the school nutrition programme for a meal, Athenkosi Kinana knows what it feels like to go hungry.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Andile Mshumpela manager at Tyamzashe Boxing Club in Mdantsane NU7. Picture: Randell Roskruge
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The Mdantsane manager who treats his boxers like his own children

From paying for equipment and transport to opening his family home to young fighters, Andile Mshumpela has made developing the next generation of Mdantsane boxers a personal commitment.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Philanthropist and community builder Bulelani Khiwa Mancotywa has been nominated to be Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED
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LOCAL HEROES | Ngqeleni philanthropist changing thousands of young lives

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Bulelani "Khiwa" Mancotywa has uplifted thousands of children and families in Ngqeleni through his extensive charity work, including providing school shoes, sanitary towels, food parcels, and community…

  • Lulamile Feni
William Grootboom helps patients fetch medication from a clinic in Thembeni, Qolweni, near Qonce.
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Just the right medicine for his community

William Grootboom’s efforts to help residents of Qolweni villagenear Qonce access chronic medication have grown into an initiative that now reaches more than 100 people while providing temporary shelter for abused women and children.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
  • SINAZO NGANGE
Buntu Falo
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Restoring hope to Ethembeni village

“Restoring Ethembeni’s values depends on buy-in from residents, support from local structures and, most importantly, dedication from the youth we aim to uplift.”

  • Lulamile Feni
Bimal Ramnunan has spent the past 14 years feeding needy communities around KuGompo City.

Mission to put meals on the table for less fortunate

“We said, let us do something for the kids, so one family sponsored a gas cooker, another bought containers, and that’s how it started,” Ramnunan said.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Tokozani Ntshuntsha’s nonprofit organisation gives children an opportunity to explore music, dance, poetry, theatre, comedy and cultural performances
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Mission to preserve and develop talent in rural communities

Tokozani Ntshuntsha has spent the years since completing matric in 2006 creating a space for young people in Willowvale and surrounding areas to develop talents he felt were often overlooked.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Growing up and attending school in Nompumelo village from primary school through to matric gave Sibulele Gede a firsthand understanding of the challenges facing rural communities. Picture:

LOCAL HEROES | One man’s mission to give youth a sporting chance

Forum founder giving hope through more than coaching young players

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Award-winning author and poet Ntombozuko Matshamba is using literature and the arts to help young people in rural communities discover their potential while tackling some of society’s toughest challenges. Picture:

Poet helps rural youth rewrite their future through literature

Matshamba’s programme transforming lives — in and outside of school

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Since establishing the Ukhanyo Disability Foundation in 2023, Ncumisa Magadla has been helping some of Mdantsane’s most vulnerable residents access the support they need to live with dignity. SUPPLIED

LOCAL HEROES | Helping restore dignity, one family at a time

Since establishing the Ukhanyo Disability Foundation in 2023, Ncumisa Magadla has been helping some of Mdantsane’s most vulnerable residents access the support they need to live with dignity.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Nyara Youth Development founder Robyn Mafanya is helping children and young adults in rural communities access education, skills development and opportunities for a brighter future.

‘How do you teach digital literacy to a hungry child?’

Disturbed by the desperate socioeconomic circumstances in her village, Robyn Mafanya founded the Nyara Youth Development nonprofit organisation to help children and young adults gain access to education, skills and opportunities.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Timothy September helping with maintenance at Pefferville Primary school. September has been engaged in various community uplift projects for a number of years in order to restore pride in his home.

Pride restored in Pefferville as passionate resident refuses to give up

After returning to the Pefferville community where he grew up, Timothy September was struck by how much the area had changed. Instead of accepting the decline he saw around him, September decided to act.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Pheliswa Nonfenu established the Zisa Ithemba Nolinothi Community Project in 2022 to help tackle the social and educational challenges children in Mdantsane are facing.

Bringing hope and confidence to needy Buffalo City pupils

After realising the scale of the social and educational challenges faced by children in Mdantsane, Pheliswa Nonfenu decided to act.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Vulikhaya Zilindlovu and his friend Mkhanyiseli Mfutye, who had become an outcast in their village due to the condition he was born with.

Social media personality hailed for bringing support and dignity to disabled man

Mqanduli-born social media personality Vulikhaya Zilindlovu, popularly known as Fish, has been nominated for the 2026 Daily Dispatch Local Heroes award after transforming the life of a young man with autism from his village.

  • Sikho Ntshobane
Luqmaan Ismail said his work with non-profit organisation EduSport helps teach children important virtues like discipline, trust and positive thinking.

Preparing children for the future through sport

Losing his father to drug addiction and suicide motivated Luqmaan Ismail, 34, to dedicate his life to helping young people through sport and life skills programmes in Mdantsane, Duncan Village, and surrounding areas.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Asekho Motabene says she established the Sonke Development Agency in 2020 to help provide young children with foundational learning opportunities.

Levelling the playing fields for Eastern Cape’s rural children

When Asekho Motabene became aware of the burning need for early childhood development initiatives in rural areas, she established the Sikhula Sonke Development Agency in 2020.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa