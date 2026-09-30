The Eastern Cape Iinyathi are set to face the Garden Route Badgers in a Pro20 Cup pool game, aiming to extend their dominant record of four wins out…
Stubbs, De Zorzi, Mulder and Bedingham all candidates for key slot
No women presidents in any of CSA's 15 provinces, as Rihan Richards tells provinces to do better
Left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj believes a 3-0 ODI series win over Australia would give the Proteas confidence and a valuable foundation ahead of…
The Proteas’ growing hamstring injury list has highlighted the challenges of managing fast-bowling workloads, but CSA chief medical officer…
While the talk since the Pro20 Cup was formally announced has been about Division 2 teams being under pressure to deliver against those in the top…
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi have temporarily enlisted 37-year-old veteran Ayabulela Gqamane for the Pro20 Cup due to injury concerns among key players.
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi secured their first win of the season by defeating the North West Dragons by 13 runs in a Pro20 Cup match at Buffalo Park,…
David Miller's man of the match performance made extra special with his mother Jenny present.
Coach Robin Peterson believes the early setback can provide a valuable lesson as his side looks to find its rhythm
Anrich Nortje has been included in an expanded 18-man preliminary squad for the Proteas’ much-anticipated Test series against Australia
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi are set for their first home Pro20 match of the season against the Division One North West Dragons at Buffalo Park in…
South Africa defeated Australia by 32 runs at the Wanderers, clinching another series win with strong performances from Temba Bavuma and David…
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s Pro20 Cup debut against the Northern Cape Heat was abandoned at Kimberley’s Diamond Oval on Saturday without a ball…
Double header opening day sees Dragons, Titans open their Pro20 Cup campaigns with convincing victories in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup tournament on Friday.
Defending champions the Dafabet Warriors begin their Pro20 Cup title defence against North West Dragons in Pretoria on Friday, with captain Matthew…