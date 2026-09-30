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Leftarm spinner Keshav Maharaj believes his emphasis on physical fitness and tactical analysis will stand him in good stead in a gruelling summer of Test cricket

Maharaj leaves no stone unturned to continue his development

  • Amir Chetty
EC Iinyathi's Jason Niemand getting after a delivery against the North West Dragons at Buffalo Park on Monday.

Road-weary Iinyathi out to extend Badgers dominance

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi are set to face the Garden Route Badgers in a Pro20 Cup pool game, aiming to extend their dominant record of four wins out…

  • Anathi Wulushe
David Bedingham has made two centuries batting at No 3 for WP in the 1st Class Series this season

Conrad mulling a gamble? Plenty of options for Proteas’ No 3 batting spot in Tests

Stubbs, De Zorzi, Mulder and Bedingham all candidates for key slot

  • Stuart Hess
CSA president Rihan Richards wants to see more women preside over provincial unions

Cricket SA president concerned by lack of female leadership at provincial level

No women presidents in any of CSA's 15 provinces, as Rihan Richards tells provinces to do better

  • Stuart Hess
Dafabet Warriors batsman Jordan Hermann was the top scorer for his team with 70 in their Pro20 Cup win over the Impalas at NMU on Tuesday. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Premium

Warriors get back to winning ways in Pro20 clash

  • Amir Chetty
Keshav Maharaj in action during the 1st ODI match between SA and Australia at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Proteas eye perfect finish against Australia

Left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj believes a 3-0 ODI series win over Australia would give the Proteas confidence and a valuable foundation ahead of…

  • Amir Chetty
Proteas fast bowlers have been hit by a series of hamstring injuries, forcing Cricket SA to manage workloads carefully as the international and franchise cricket calendars continue to grow
Premium

Each injury tells a different story, says Proteas doctor

The Proteas’ growing hamstring injury list has highlighted the challenges of managing fast-bowling workloads, but CSA chief medical officer…

  • Amir Chetty
Sithembile Langa believes more upsets are on the cards in the Pro20 Cup this season.
Premium

Iinyathi upset over Dragons first of many to come in Pro20 against division 1 outfits - Langa

While the talk since the Pro20 Cup was formally announced has been about Division 2 teams being under pressure to deliver against those in the top…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Veteran all-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane is back for a stint with EC Iinyathi
Premium

Iinyathi shed light on surprise enrolment of veteran Gqamane

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi have temporarily enlisted 37-year-old veteran Ayabulela Gqamane for the Pro20 Cup due to injury concerns among key players.

  • Anathi Wulushe
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi's Jason Niemand sends a delivery to the boundary against the North West Dragons at Buffalo Park on Monday.
Premium

Molefe spins Iinyathi to famous Dragons upset

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi secured their first win of the season by defeating the North West Dragons by 13 runs in a Pro20 Cup match at Buffalo Park,…

  • Anathi Wulushe
David Miller turned towards his mother, seated in the stands at the Wanderers on Sunday, after scoring a hundred against Australia

Miller makes special memories for mom in Pink ODI

David Miller's man of the match performance made extra special with his mother Jenny present.

  • Stuart Hess
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the first one-day international against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

Kohli feeling blessed after powering India to big ODI win over West Indies

  • AFP
Patrick Kruger of the Dafabet Warriors tries to avoid a collision while completing a single during the Pro20 Cup match against the North West Dragons at SuperSport Park on Friday
Premium

Warriors coach banking on quick response against Impalas

Coach Robin Peterson believes the early setback can provide a valuable lesson as his side looks to find its rhythm

  • Amir Chetty
South Africa's fast bowler Anrich Nortje says they are expecting a good wicket at the MCG during the second Test against Astralia.
Video

Nortje earns shock recall as Proteas name Test squad for Aussie series

Anrich Nortje has been included in an expanded 18-man preliminary squad for the Proteas’ much-anticipated Test series against Australia

  • Stuart Hess
Iinyathi batsman Mncedisi Malika in the nets ahead of the game against the North West Dragons.
Premium

Iinyathi out to slay Dragons in Pro20 debut at Buffalo Park

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi are set for their first home Pro20 match of the season against the Division One North West Dragons at Buffalo Park in…

  • Anathi Wulushe
SA's centurions, Temba Bavuma and David Miller, run between the wickets during the second one-day international against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Proteas clinch series as spinners strangle Australia

South Africa defeated Australia by 32 runs at the Wanderers, clinching another series win with strong performances from Temba Bavuma and David…

  • Stuart Hess
Rain washed out play between the Heat and Iinyathi at the Kimberley Diamond Oval.

Iinyathi and Heat share debut Pro20 points in Kimberley after washout

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s Pro20 Cup debut against the Northern Cape Heat was abandoned at Kimberley’s Diamond Oval on Saturday without a ball…

  • Anathi Wulushe
The Dafabet Warriors enjoy one of the few moments of celebration during a seven wicket defeat to the North West Dragons on the opening day of the YesPlay Pro20 Cup in Pretoria on Friday.

Dragons, Titans storm to opening day wins

Double header opening day sees Dragons, Titans open their Pro20 Cup campaigns with convincing victories in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup tournament on Friday.

  • Amir Chetty
SA’s Matthew Breetzke celebratea after scoring a century in the first one-day international against Australia in Durban on Thursday

Breetzke, Jansen help Proteas make perfect start to busy summer

  • Stuart Hess
Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers says squad unity and continued improvement will be key as the defending champions begin their Pro20 Cup title defence against North West Dragons in Pretoria on Friday

New faces, same drive as Warriors begin Pro20 campaign

Defending champions the Dafabet Warriors begin their Pro20 Cup title defence against North West Dragons in Pretoria on Friday, with captain Matthew…

  • Amir Chetty