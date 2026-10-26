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An index of the beats, subjects, and recurring editorial themes shaping the current edition.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged supporters in Buffalo City Metro to prioritise election campaigning, stating mayoral leadership discussions will follow in due course.
For the first time since 1994, the ANC will not field a candidate in Ward 19 of the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, which encompasses Nelson Mandela's home village of Qunu.
Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has declared that the public health sector in the Eastern Cape is in dire need of renewal. This after a two-day visit to two health facilities in the province. During her visit on Thursday and…
Sensitive police files, including rape dockets linked to a Mdantsane serial rapist, witness affidavits, and detectives' personal records, have been compromised after being abandoned in a deserted police cluster facility. The R25.5m…
Nahoon Beach has remained closed to bathers following consecutive shark sightings, despite nearby Orient and Eastern beaches reopening after a recent fatal attack.