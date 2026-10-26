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Latest CoverageFresh reporting from across the site
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addresses party members at a mini-rally in Zwelitsha on Monday. Picture: ZIYANDA ZWENI
ANC
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Mbalula urges ANC unity ahead of elections

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged supporters in Buffalo City Metro to prioritise election campaigning, stating mayoral leadership discussions will follow in due course.

  • Ziyanda Zweni
Nelson Mandela's relative and great-grandson and neighbour Xolani Mandela, is a UDM Ward 19 candidate, which includes Qunu in the Mthatha-based King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality. The ANC has no candidate in the Mandela village where he lies buried. Pictures LULAMILE FENI
ELECTIONS
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ANC fails to field candidate in ward where Mandela grew up and is buried

For the first time since 1994, the ANC will not field a candidate in Ward 19 of the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, which encompasses Nelson Mandela's home village of Qunu.

  • Lulamile Feni
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture:

Province's public health sector in dire need of renewal — Gcaleka

Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has declared that the public health sector in the Eastern Cape is in dire need of renewal. This after a two-day visit to two health facilities in the province. During her visit on Thursday and…

  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
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Sensitive documents left behind at abandoned police office

Sensitive police files, including rape dockets linked to a Mdantsane serial rapist, witness affidavits, and detectives' personal records, have been compromised after being abandoned in a deserted police cluster facility. The R25.5m…

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
BEACH SAFETY
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Nahoon Beach remains closed after two shark sightings

Nahoon Beach has remained closed to bathers following consecutive shark sightings, despite nearby Orient and Eastern beaches reopening after a recent fatal attack.

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana