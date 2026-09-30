The article argues that South Africa’s progress depends not only on effective governance but equally on responsible citizenship, civic pride, and…
South Africa's municipal crisis is marked by widespread service delivery failures, technical bankruptcy, and mismanagement, especially in the…
The SACP has emerged as the fourth-largest political party by candidate numbers for South Africa's 2026 local government elections, marking a…
Persistent theft and vandalism of electrical infrastructure in Dimbaza's Nomgwadla village have led to power outages, business losses, and…
The fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Siphosethu Jack at Kuyasa Senior Secondary School in Dimbaza has highlighted deep concerns about school safety and…
South Africa’s protection order regime to curb gender-based violence and femicide is criticized for lacking effective implementation, with…
Women across SA are lacing up their running shoes in honour of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, the 38-year-old mother who was killed after going…
Many South African municipalities are under serious financial strain. This manifests in a continuous struggle to maintain infrastructure and deliver…
The road to education can be a treacherous one for many children in the Eastern Cape, particularly those who live in remote and far-flung villages.
President Cyril Ramaphosa often envisions the history of a democratic SA pivoting on the actions of heroic individuals.
The Eastern Cape has long been plagued by high crime levels with some of its policing districts earning the infamous tag of being SA’s rape or…
Digitalisation is the defining structural shift in contemporary tertiary education. It is serving as a powerful game-changer for South African…
SA is deep in the throes of poverty, unemployment and inequality. The triple challenges are even more pronounced in our deeply rural province. This…
on daily acts of self-worth, Black Consciousness empowered individuals to reclaim agency and resist structural oppression, fostering resilience even…
Coalition governments have exposed serious weaknesses in SA’s local government system.
Efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV) have understandably focused on protecting victims, supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to…