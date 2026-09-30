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Bridget Mahlakahlaka
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Recognition of prior learning: A second chance SA cannot afford to waste

  • Bridget A Mahlakahlaka
Prof. Sanjay Balkaran
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Rebuilding SA begins with responsible citizens

The article argues that South Africa’s progress depends not only on effective governance but equally on responsible citizenship, civic pride, and…

  • Sanjay Balkaran
While BCM has already paid almost R400m towards the construction of a regional bulk sewerage scheme to serve Bhisho, Qonce and many surrounding villages and townships, the facility remains non-operational. This is four years after the Zwelitsha Waste Water Treatment Works’ planned completion deadline
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National government must act decisively to avert total municipal collapse

South Africa's municipal crisis is marked by widespread service delivery failures, technical bankruptcy, and mismanagement, especially in the…

  • Zama Feni
September 14, 2026.SACP Secretary-General Solly Mapaila during the COSATU National Congress for the Elections of the Officials Bearers held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
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SACP’s electoral push could reshape SA politics

The SACP has emerged as the fourth-largest political party by candidate numbers for South Africa's 2026 local government elections, marking a…

  • Xolisile Ngumbela
  • Hlumelo Xaba
AI generated graphic illustration

Those stealing funds meant for poor must face full might of state

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
UNEARTHED: Heavy-duty electrical cables lie exposed in dug-up trenches near a damaged fence in Dimbaza, highlighting the destructive methods used by criminals targeting local power infrastructure.
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Co-operative approach needed to stem Dimbaza power infrastructure theft

Persistent theft and vandalism of electrical infrastructure in Dimbaza's Nomgwadla village have led to power outages, business losses, and…

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
Siphosethu Jack's mother Zikhona Rhala, left, was too distraught to talk about the death of her 16-year-old son.
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Holistic approach needed to address school violence

The fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Siphosethu Jack at Kuyasa Senior Secondary School in Dimbaza has highlighted deep concerns about school safety and…

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
Uyinene's mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana leads the walk together with former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Annual Commemorative Walk at Beacon Bay Country Club on Saturday morning Picture ALAN EASON
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SA must learn from best practices to strengthen protection orders

South Africa’s protection order regime to curb gender-based violence and femicide is criticized for lacking effective implementation, with…

  • Makgwathane Mothapo
Elizabeth 'Tsontso' Moselakgomo was murdered during her usual evening run in Kempton Park.
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Honouring ‘Tsontso’ — women should not have to live in fear

Women across SA are lacing up their running shoes in honour of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, the 38-year-old mother who was killed after going…

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie, accompanied by a delegation including BCM mayor Princess Faku, provincial sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo and boxing legend Welcome Ncita to inspect Orient Theatre, where the Steve Tshwete Boxing League is scheduled to be held.
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Ratepayers deserve answers over Orient Theatre lease debacle

Many South African municipalities are under serious financial strain. This manifests in a continuous struggle to maintain infrastructure and deliver…

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
Scores of pupils from Emagqobhokweni village on the outskirts of Qonce were unable to attend school for several days last week after heavy rains flooded access roads and left river crossings impassable. SUPPLIED
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Permanent solutions for ensuring safe roads to schools now a priority

The road to education can be a treacherous one for many children in the Eastern Cape, particularly those who live in remote and far-flung villages.

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
August 27, 2026.Deputy Minister of Trade,Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi during the Nucleus Institute Seminar of Middle Power Alignment between South Africa and Canada held at Maslow Hotel in Sandton Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
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Container programme a start, but economic transformation needs more than just infrastructure

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
The entrance to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
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Phala Phala scandal delivers different narrative to that desired by Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa often envisions the history of a democratic SA pivoting on the actions of heroic individuals.

  • Nkosikhulule Nyembezi
Eastern Cape residents attempting to report crime emergencies are sometimes told to go to police stations themselves because there are too few vehicles available to send officers to crime scenes.
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Police can’t fight crime with one hand tied behind their backs

The Eastern Cape has long been plagued by high crime levels with some of its policing districts earning the infamous tag of being SA’s rape or…

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
Flexible learning solutions can include a mix of traditional and digital communication methods.
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Digitalisation can be the game-changer for the more remote institutions

Digitalisation is the defining structural shift in contemporary tertiary education. It is serving as a powerful game-changer for South African…

  • Vikelwa Nomnga
Matatiele mayor Patrick Stuurman handed over 242 trading permits to hawkers in Matatiele this week in a bid to formalise street trading in the town.
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Including the marginalised in the economy must go further than just permits

SA is deep in the throes of poverty, unemployment and inequality. The triple challenges are even more pronounced in our deeply rural province. This…

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
Steven Bantu Biko
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INSIGHT | Black Consciousness as attitude of mind provides tool to convert paralysis into hope

on daily acts of self-worth, Black Consciousness empowered individuals to reclaim agency and resist structural oppression, fostering resilience even…

  • Lubabalo Cengani
Xolisa Makubalo
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SA’s coalition era demands new approach to governance

Coalition governments have exposed serious weaknesses in SA’s local government system.

  • Xolisa Makubalo
Hundreds of dead sardines have washed up between Queensberry Bay, Glen Gariff and other parts of the Eastern Cape coastline. Picture: ALAN EASON
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Environmental incidents must be handled with sense and responsibility

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
Hundreds of KuGompo City residents marching in solidarity against gender-based violence during the Women for Change campaign.
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Until men challenge harmful norms, GBV will persist

Efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV) have understandably focused on protecting victims, supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to…

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial