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CRIME

Twelve suspects killed in Eastern Cape police gunfights since August

  • Lulamile Feni
The  National Arts Festival is hunting for a new artistic director.

National Arts Festival seeks new artistic director to shape its future

The National Arts Festival (NAF) is searching for a new artistic director to lead the Makhanda-based event into its next chapter, following the…

  • Daily Dispatch Contributor
Nomondo Mboyi stands beside a house government has been building since 2023. Behind her is the house she has built herself in the meantime.

Pensioner builds her own house faster than the government

When the government told Nomonde Mboyi, 67, three years ago that they would build her a new house after hers was destroyed in a storm, she didn’t…

  • Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik
  • Yamkela Ntshongwana
Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University staged 'Enyobeni' at the National Arts Festival.
ARTS AND CULTURE

Enyobeni awareness play to be performed at four Buffalo City venues

The award-winning production 'Enyobeni The Play' returns to four stages across Buffalo City Metro to spark vital discussions on youth safety,…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
The multimillion-rand Waterworld development is the subject of an SIU investigation.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Premium

R54m still needed to complete stalled Water World development

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Infighting is allegedly delaying the construction of a mall in Port St Johns.
Premium

Port St Johns mall delay blamed on infighting

A proposed R253m shopping mall in Port St Johns has become a source of anger among residents, who blame infighting among ANC councillors for…

  • Sikho Ntshobane
Nowanele Mvuza of Dutywa will be celebrating her 118th birthday this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
LIFESTYLE
Premium

Centane great-gran in line to become world’s oldest living person at 118

Centane great-grandmother Nowanele Yucu Mvuza is on the verge of making global history as she celebrates her 118th birthday on October 24. Having…

  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
The University of Fort Hare has announced Prof Wezile Chitha as its incoming vice-chancellor. He is set to resume office early next year. Picture: SUPPLIED
HIGHER EDUCATION

SRC calls on incoming Fort Hare VC to prioritise student needs

Incoming University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Wezile Chitha will be expected to turn institutional ambitions into tangible improvements in…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
PUBLIC HEALTH

SA confirms four new mpox cases as total climbs to 26

South Africa has recorded four new laboratory-confirmed mpox cases, bringing the national total to 26 since January 1, the department of health said…

  • Daily Dispatch Correspondent
Let’s Dance Ballet Academy in Buffalo Flats will take to the stage at Alexander Playhouse on Friday and Saturday with 'The Storm Bird Returns'. Picture: SUPPLIED
BALLET

Faith takes flight in Buffalo Flats ballet production 'The Storm Bird Returns'

The Let’s Dance Ballet Academy in Buffalo Flats will take to the stage at Alexander Playhouse on Fridaya dn with The Storm Bird Returns, a…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
ELECTIONS

IEC says November 4 election date on track despite Concourt ruling

Political parties that were excluded from the IEC candidate councillor list have been given a lifeline after the commission announced that,…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
The new R40m waste management fleet handed over earlier this week. The trucks are due to be rolled out to Mdantsane soon. Picture: SUPPLIED
SERVICE DELIVERY

Buffalo City Metro deploys R40m refuse fleet to clean up Mdantsane

  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
Buffalo Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, but it no longer has Blue Flag status
Premium

Blue Flag beaches long forgotten in Knysna

This is really a very sad story. It’s one of a failed municipality and an attitude that smacks loudly and clearly of "I don’t care". And again, it’s…

  • ELAINE KING
Terry Mathie

LEAGLE EAGLE | Paid Off Your Home Loan? Here’s What You Need to Know

Paying off your home loan is a major financial milestone. After years of monthly repayments, you can finally celebrate owning your home without the…

  • Terry Mathie
Elon Musk

Musk calls on Zelensky to 'go' after satellite slowdown row

Tech billionaire Elon Musk called on Wednesday for Volodymyr Zelensky to "go" as Ukraine's leader, after insisting any disruption to the war-torn…

  • AFP
Pope Leo XIV.

Pope recovering after lung cancer operation that rattles Church

Pope Leo XIV began post-surgery recovery on Wednesday after a tumour removed from his lung was found to be cancerous, plunging the Catholic Church…

  • AFP
Premium

New R6m Umzimvubu vehicle pound hailed, but critics question spending

The Umzimvubu Local Municipality has constructed a R6m public transport vehicle pound in KwaBhaca to strengthen law enforcement and ensure…

  • Sikho Ntshobane
OR Tambo district municipality has appealed to the public to help in locating Khwelemthini Ngoloza, a municipal plumber, who went missing on October 1. Picture:SUPPLIED
Premium

Search underway for Mthatha municipal plumber

The OR Tambo District Municipality has appealed to the public to help find one of its employees, who has been missing for weeks. Municipal…

  • Sikho Ntshobane
MEC for Health, Ntandokazi Capa, emphasised prevention and equitable healthcare at the Provincial Launch of Lenacapavir in KwaNoxolo, Nelson Mandela Bay. Lenacapavir expands HIV prevention choices for eligible HIV-negative individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Premium

Big advance in fight against new HIV infections

  • ASANDA NINI
Cogta MEC Zolile Williams (centre) congratulates Nkosi Buyanda Gwazinamba Matanzima (left) the new chair of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders and his deputy Nkosi Buchule Wongalesizwe Zimema (right) who were voted to their new positions this week in Bhisho.
TRADITIONAL LEADERS

History made in Eastern Cape traditional leadership elections

The Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders has elected Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima as chair and 34-year-old Nkosi Buchule Zimema as…

  • Lulamile Feni