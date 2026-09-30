The National Arts Festival (NAF) is searching for a new artistic director to lead the Makhanda-based event into its next chapter, following the…
When the government told Nomonde Mboyi, 67, three years ago that they would build her a new house after hers was destroyed in a storm, she didn’t…
The award-winning production 'Enyobeni The Play' returns to four stages across Buffalo City Metro to spark vital discussions on youth safety,…
A proposed R253m shopping mall in Port St Johns has become a source of anger among residents, who blame infighting among ANC councillors for…
Centane great-grandmother Nowanele Yucu Mvuza is on the verge of making global history as she celebrates her 118th birthday on October 24. Having…
Incoming University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Wezile Chitha will be expected to turn institutional ambitions into tangible improvements in…
South Africa has recorded four new laboratory-confirmed mpox cases, bringing the national total to 26 since January 1, the department of health said…
The Let’s Dance Ballet Academy in Buffalo Flats will take to the stage at Alexander Playhouse on Fridaya dn with The Storm Bird Returns, a…
Political parties that were excluded from the IEC candidate councillor list have been given a lifeline after the commission announced that,…
This is really a very sad story. It’s one of a failed municipality and an attitude that smacks loudly and clearly of "I don’t care". And again, it’s…
Paying off your home loan is a major financial milestone. After years of monthly repayments, you can finally celebrate owning your home without the…
Tech billionaire Elon Musk called on Wednesday for Volodymyr Zelensky to "go" as Ukraine's leader, after insisting any disruption to the war-torn…
Pope Leo XIV began post-surgery recovery on Wednesday after a tumour removed from his lung was found to be cancerous, plunging the Catholic Church…
The Umzimvubu Local Municipality has constructed a R6m public transport vehicle pound in KwaBhaca to strengthen law enforcement and ensure…
The OR Tambo District Municipality has appealed to the public to help find one of its employees, who has been missing for weeks. Municipal…
The Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders has elected Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima as chair and 34-year-old Nkosi Buchule Zimema as…