The King of Glory provincial tournament returns to KuGompo City, drawing PSL scouts and clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, who have previously scouted…
Manchester City face severe sanctions after being found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period.
Attackers Mohau Nkota and Andre de Jong are also making progress in their rehabilitation
Manchester City’s fate in a legal battle with the Premier League is yet to be sealed, but reports that they have been found guilty of widespread…
Prides AFC marked their Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League debut with a 2-0 win over Camdeboo Football Academy, while defending champions FC Ravens…
Substitute Dimitrios Kourbelis gave Greece a shock 1-0 Nations League win away to Germany on Sunday as Ireland’s players wore black armbands for…
Thomas Tuchel has encouraged Jude Bellingham to play with a sense of "rage" after the midfielder's intense performance in England's 3-2 Nations…
Bafana made a strong start to their qualifying campaign with Ime Okon opening the scoring in the first half before Guinea levelled matters through…
Thomas Tuchel remains convinced England can get over the line against the world’s best, despite his side blowing a second-half lead to lose 3-2 to…
The Pitso Mosimane era started with this determined 2-1 win over Guinea that was secured through goals from defenders Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini…
World champions Spain’s visit to Wembley on Saturday is a painful reminder to England of what might have been, but Thomas Tuchel needs a positive…
The Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League begins this weekend with defending champions FC Ravens facing newly promoted United FC in Bizana.
Italy begins a new era under returning coach Roberto Mancini, following a period of upheaval after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the…
Jurgen Klopp has begun his tenure as Germany's coach, promising a fresh approach to revive the team's fortunes as they start their Nations League…
After finally achieving his dream of joining the professional league, Highbury FC’s Lonwabo Bayeni hopes his journey will inspire young aspiring…
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has given a sense that not all is lost after accumulating their fourth draw of the season against…