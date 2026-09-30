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Soccer

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a brace for Bafana Bafana in Cairo on Wednesday night

Bafana boss Eritrea in Cairo

  • Mahlatse Mphahlele
The brain behind the King of Glory tournament, Sbusiso Nodada, and Eastern Cape sport MEC Sibulele Ngongo, during one of the event's prize-givings.

King of Glory tournament returns, drawing PSL scouts to KuGompo City

The King of Glory provincial tournament returns to KuGompo City, drawing PSL scouts and clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, who have previously scouted…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Manchester City chair Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, and chief executive Ferran Soriano attend the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 6 2016. The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that Manchester City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018

Premier League confirms Man City guilty of serious financial breaches

Manchester City face severe sanctions after being found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period.

  • KIERAN CANNING for AFP
Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates

Return of Mbatha and Makgopa boosts Pirates before final against Sundowns

Attackers Mohau Nkota and Andre de Jong are also making progress in their rehabilitation

  • Mahlatse Mphahlele
Amajita arrive at OR Tambo International Airport from Mozambique, where they won the Cosafa Cup title

Mdaka aims to defend Afcon after Cosafa success

  • Neville Khoza
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Vincent Kompany celebrates with the Premiership trophy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 11, 2014.

Manchester City’s Premier League charges: What comes next?

Manchester City’s fate in a legal battle with the Premier League is yet to be sealed, but reports that they have been found guilty of widespread…

  • AFP
Luzuko Domingos of Camdeboo Academy pursues Kuhle Mgxekwe of Prides AFC during the ABC Motsepe League clash at the North End Stadium on Saturday.
PATRICE MOTSEPE
Premium

Ravens start title defence strongly, newbies Prides get Motsepe League off to flier

Prides AFC marked their Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League debut with a 2-0 win over Camdeboo Football Academy, while defending champions FC Ravens…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Germany's head coach Jurgen Klopp applauds fans after their Uefa Nations League Group A2 match against Greece in Augsburg, Germany, on Sunday

Greece stun Klopp’s Germany as Ireland show sorrow for Gaza

Substitute Dimitrios Kourbelis gave Greece a shock 1-0 Nations League win away to Germany on Sunday as Ireland’s players wore black armbands for…

  • AFP
Spain's Dani Olmo challenges England's Jude Bellingham during their Uefa Nations League, League A Group 3 clash at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday

Tuchel urges Bellingham to play with ‘rage’

Thomas Tuchel has encouraged Jude Bellingham to play with a sense of "rage" after the midfielder's intense performance in England's 3-2 Nations…

  • AFP
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams celebrates with his teammates after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday

Mosimane wants to build on winning start in next game against Eritrea

Bafana made a strong start to their qualifying campaign with Ime Okon opening the scoring in the first half before Guinea levelled matters through…

  • Neville Khoza
Spain's Lamine Yamal, centre, shoots for goal during the Uefa Nations League soccer match against England on Saturday

Tuchel to ‘keep pushing’ England to reach Spain’s level

Thomas Tuchel remains convinced England can get over the line against the world’s best, despite his side blowing a second-half lead to lose 3-2 to…

  • AFP
Manchester City celebrate winning the English Premier League soccertitle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in 2014

Man City’s meteoric rise clouded by dark shadow

  • AFP
Ime Okon of South Africa celebrates scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena on September 26, 2026.

Mosimane era starts strong as Bafana beat Guinea at Orlando

The Pitso Mosimane era started with this determined 2-1 win over Guinea that was secured through goals from defenders Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini…

  • Mahlatse Mphahlele
England head coach Thomas Tuchel addresses players at a training session at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent on Wednesday

Tuchel seeks tonic to England World Cup ‘scar’ in Spain showdown

World champions Spain’s visit to Wembley on Saturday is a painful reminder to England of what might have been, but Thomas Tuchel needs a positive…

  • AFP
Old Grey midfielder Vernon Campher on the run against FC Ravens in the ABC Motsepe League provincial decider in April at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

EC ABC Motsepe League kicks off with mouth-watering clashes

The Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League begins this weekend with defending champions FC Ravens facing newly promoted United FC in Bizana.

  • Anathi Wulushe
Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini talks to defender Michael Kayode during a training session in Coverciano, near Florence, on Monday

Italy hope for new dawn under Mancini

Italy begins a new era under returning coach Roberto Mancini, following a period of upheaval after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the…

  • AFP
Germany's national soccer coach Jurgen Klopp speaks during a press conference to announce his squad in Frankfurt

‘New one’ Klopp promises fresh approach as Germany reign begins

Jurgen Klopp has begun his tenure as Germany's coach, promising a fresh approach to revive the team's fortunes as they start their Nations League…

  • AFP
Highbury's Lonwabo Bayeni (in black shirt) and Lungelo Langa, from Gomora United, contest possession in their recent league soccer match

Bayeni hopes move to Highbury will inspire other players from Motherwell

After finally achieving his dream of joining the professional league, Highbury FC’s Lonwabo Bayeni hopes his journey will inspire young aspiring…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Abbubaker Mobara, of Chippa United, delivers a cross during the Betway Premiership soccer match against Orlando Pirates in Durban last month

Win against TS Galaxy a major confidence boost for Chilli Boys, says Mobara

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs assistant coach implies all is not lost after another draw

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has given a sense that not all is lost after accumulating their fourth draw of the season against…

  • Sihle Ndebele