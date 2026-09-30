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GOSPEL MUSIC
Premium

Eastern Cape gospel talent shines at Crown Awards

  • Lulamile Feni
Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University staged 'Enyobeni' at the National Arts Festival.
ARTS AND CULTURE

Enyobeni awareness play to be performed at four Buffalo City venues

The award-winning production 'Enyobeni The Play' returns to four stages across Buffalo City Metro to spark vital discussions on youth safety,…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Tim Theron as bodyguard Martin Dekker opposite Australian actor Abbie Cornish in the gripping new eight-episode series Invisible which is the adaptation of Deon Meyer's book Blood Safari. 
Premium

Action, stunts, and stardom: Tim Theron takes the lead in Deon Meyer thriller 'Invisible'

In M-Net's high-octane television series Invisible, South African actor and producer Tim Theron steps into the shoes of Martin Dekker, a reserved…

  • Barbara Hollands
Brothers Tiaan and Robert Nel with the 9'4" green Pineapple homemade longboard in Jeffreys Bay. Picture: LARA JOUBERT
SURFING

AT THE BEACH | Brothers craft DIY longboard to compete in SA championships

Tiaan, 28, and Robert Nel, 25, are best buddies. They are also brothers. They really like going surfing together, and a couple of seasons ago they…

  • Nick Pike
Let’s Dance Ballet Academy in Buffalo Flats will take to the stage at Alexander Playhouse on Friday and Saturday with 'The Storm Bird Returns'. Picture: SUPPLIED
BALLET

Faith takes flight in Buffalo Flats ballet production 'The Storm Bird Returns'

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
The bullseye contrast formed by the clustered stamens, stands out against its vibrantly coloured petals, creates a highly visible 'target' for its pollinators in this case, bees. Picture: SUPPLIED
GARDENING

IN THE GARDEN | The brilliant design and enduring charm of Oriental poppies

The garden is abuzz at present with happy sounds of bees about their business collecting pollen from the poppy flowers (Papaver Orientale) in shades…

  • Julia Smith
ENTERTAINMENT
Premium

Deon Meyer's R100m thriller 'Invisible' brings 'Blood Safari' to the screen

Deon Meyer’s acclaimed novel Blood Safari comes to television screens in Invisible, an eight-part R100m political thriller starring Abbie Cornish,…

  • Barbara Hollands
Changan chose the Mondial de l’Auto 2026 (Paris Motor Show 2026) to present its global brand and product line-up, including the European debut of the Nevo brand and three new models bound for Mzansi

Changan presents global brand and product line-up

Changan chose the Mondial de l’Auto 2026 (Paris Motor Show 2026) to present its global brand and product line-up, including the European debut of…

  • Herald Reporter
The Porsche Club EC generously donated R50,000 each to Cheshire Homes and CMR, a Christian child protection organisation in Gqeberha.

Porsche Club Eastern Cape driven by purpose

PLEASE ADD TIME TO TORQUE LOGO FOR PRINT

  • Tremaine Van Aardt
KWV Senior Winemaker Kobus van der Merwe displays the Veritas Vertex Award and the winning wine.
WINE

A VINE TIME | A rainbow after the storm – Laborie Cap Classique crowned Veritas 2026 champion

Laborie Blanc de Blancs 2020 Cap Classique has won the prestigious Veritas Vertex Trophy, cementing another dominant performance by KWV as Best Wine…

  • Sam Venter
Sisters Siphosethu and Khwaza Tshisela show off garments from their recently launched Hanger Appeal women's clothing brand
FASHION
Premium

Reimagining the little black dress: How two sisters built Hanger Appeal

Mdantsane sisters Khwaza and Siphosethu Tshisela have launched Hanger Appeal, an elevated women's ready-to-wear brand debuting with a modern take on…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Premium

SA performers showcase indigenous heritage at Hong Kong expo

  • Lulamile Feni
GREATEST SHOW IN TOWN: Pantomimes produced by Vincent Primary, since incorporated into Hudson Park, were legendary. SUPPLIED
OPINION
Premium

A secret sweet ritual of innocence at Vincent Primary in the '70s

Reflecting on the unregulated 1970s, a writer revisits the sweet, awkward rituals of youth at Vincent Primary and why learning gentleness remains…

  • Deloris Koan
Sonwabile Gingqile's business was recently announced as best PR agency at the international Prestige Awards in the UK

From garage attendant to global award winner

Sonwabile Gingqishe — a former KwaMaqoma petrol attendant — has reached another milestone after his company was recently crowned Best PR Agency at…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Veteran athletes Michele Whittington (73) and Helen Nell (74) proudly display their top-category podium honors following the BCMM road event at Orient Beach.
RUNNING

Seventies and still setting the pace

Septuagenarians Michele Whittington and Helen Nel defied age and tough hills to claim podium finishes at the annual Buffalo City Metro road race,…

  • Mfundo Piliso
Perdeberg Cellar Chenin Blanc
WINE

A VINE TIME | From sundowners to fine dining, Chenin Blanc suits every occasion

From easy-drinking sundowners to barrel-aged masterpieces and sparkling bubbly, discover how Perdeberg showcases the remarkable versatility of South…

  • Sam Venter
Fuchsias, celebrated as the ‘ballerinas’ of shade gardens, produce distinctive, pendulous blossoms in vibrant single and double colour combinations from spring into late autumn. Pictures: GETTY IMAGES
GARDENING

Growing fuchsias: How to plant and care for the fairytale ‘Ballerina Flower’

Bring fairytale charm to your garden with fuchsias. Discover essential care advice on planting, pruning, feeding, and propagating these vibrant,…

  • Julia Smith
CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa Stanley Anderson. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Hyundai named a finalist in Future of HR Awards

Hyundai Automotive SA has been named a finalist in the 2026 Future of HR Awards. The recognition celebrates the company’s growing focus on women and…

Yondela Ngqokelela, who founded the EC Women Writers Association. Picture: SUPPLIED

Heritage on the menu: EC women turn treasured traditional recipes and indigenous knowledge into a lasting record

  • Sikho Ntshobane
Green one is isigwampa. The yellow dish is umqa
RECIPES

Heritage on a menu: Two traditional dishes

Explore the authentic flavours of South African heritage with step-by-step recipes for Isigwampa, a hearty vegetable and maize dish, and Umqa…

  • Sikho Ntshobane