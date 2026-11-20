The festive season is kicking off across East London and surrounding areas with a vibrant selection of cultural events, live music showcases, and family-friendly community markets running from late November into early December. Whether you are looking to explore local heritage or enjoy a picnic in the park, there is no shortage of entertainment on offer.
From tribute jazz sessions at Sisa Dukashe Stadium to seasonal craft fairs and thought-provoking gallery exhibitions, locals have plenty of opportunities to experience the rich creative spirit of the region.
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