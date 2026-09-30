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Boxing

Amila Gongqa sends Sithembiso Maduna crashing to the ropes during their featherweight clash at Hope Schools. Picture: Sino Majangaza

‘Auditor General’ guns for SA title after another ring destruction

  • Mesuli Zifo
Promoter Xolani Jamani with his trophy and certificate after having won a Komani Community Sports Award.
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Komani boxing award serves as motivation for Jamani

KuGompo City boxing promoter Xolani Jamani said the award he received at the Komani Community Sports Awards ceremony would motivate him to bring…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Katlego Khanyisa launches an attack on Asanda Gingqi during their SA junior lightweight title clash at Hope Schools at Summerpride on Saturday.
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Gingqi promoter pledges support despite shocking SA title loss

The camp of recently vanquished former SA champion Asanda Gingqi will stick by him in a bid to bring him back after his devastating knockout loss at…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Okuhle Mthi often got off with quick bursts in her rematch against Nozwelethu Mathonsi (left). Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
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Mthi camp lodges protest for Mathontsi loss

The camp of female boxer Okuhle Mthi has lodged a complaint to Boxing SA over her loss to Nozwelethu Mathontsi at Hope Schools in Summerpride,…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Britain's Tyson Fury speaks during a press conference ahead of his charity boxing bout against Poland's Mariusz Wach in Pattaya on July 22, 2026.

Furious Fury says row between rival promoters could scupper Joshua bout

  • AFP
Siyabulela Hem lands a right during his SA lightweight clash against Khaya Busakwe at Hope Schools in Summerpride on Saturday.
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Matiti describes Hem upset win as fitting birthday present

Siyabulela Hem’s stunning knockout win over Khaya Busakwe was not only a validation for his promoter Xaba Promotions but a perfect birthday present.

  • Mesuli Zifo
A victorious Ricardo Malajika poses with his new WBC super-flyweight title belt with, from left, manager Brian Mitchell, Mitchell’s wife, Sharleen, and trainer Manny Fernandes.
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Congratulations flood in for new WBC champ Malajika

Newly crowned WBC champion Ricardo Malajika is receiving a flood of congratulations across SA boxing for his stunning win in Japan at the weekend.

  • Mesuli Zifo
Khanya Busakwe fighting against Siyabulela Hem. Picture: Sino Majangaza

Hem redeems himself as he dethrones Busakwe

Siyabulela Hem spectacularly redeemed himself by knocking out Khaya Busakwe in five rounds to wrest his SA lightweight title at Hope Schools in…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Siyabulela Hem towers over Khaya Busakhwe at the pre-medical on Thursday, ahead of their title fight. With them are their trainers, Mnyamezeli Shosha and Norman Hlabane.

Hem defies claims of height disadvantage in Busakhwe title shot

The perception that Duncan Village star Siyabulela Hem will have height disadvantage when challenging Khaya Busakhwe for the SA lightweight title…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Asanda Gingqi, left, will make his first return to the ring on Saturday since his controversial loss against Azinga Fuzile, right, in April

Gingqi, Khanyisa SA title clash more than a boxing match

The battles in the ring will determined the winners when Xaba Promotions stage their tournament on Saturday but it is the clash between Asanda…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Chumani Thunzi will make his comeback this weekend.

Emboldened by Nomeva stand, TLB plots ring return

It is often said a loss could be a big win in boxing depending on how it was suffered and this does not ring any truer than the case of Chumani…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Former Cape bantamweight champion Xolani 'Ali' Kemka

Xolani Kemka to honour Komani sporting legends

  • Nceba Dladla
Some of the winners at controversial provincial championships held in KwaBhaca.

BCM, Sababo Eastern Cape games protest boosted as national event postponed

The protest of BCM and Sarah Baartman amateur boxing teams against the validity of provincial cadet championships received a boost after the…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Siyakholwa Kuse and Ricardo Malajika, with manager Brian Mitchell and trainer Manny Fernandes, were scheduled to share a ring in Japan next Sunday.

Kuse’s absence in historic Japanese show explained

Golden Gloves Promotions have attributed the removal of Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse from next Sunday’s Japanese tournament to a change of heart to…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Sports department official Ntosh Satula belts Mthokozisi Ngxaka in one of the government-funded development tournaments.

World-class boxing set to return to Eastern Cape as sports tourism revived

World class boxing is set to return to the province in big numbers after the provincial department of sports, recreation, arts and culture approved…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Ardy Katompo caused a big upset when he stopped Siyabulela Hem in April.

Hem, Busakwe SA title clash gets green light

The much-anticipated showdown between Duncan Village’s Siyabulela Hem and Khaya Busakwe will continue as planned next Saturday, with Busakwe’s SA…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Some of the winners at the controversial provincial championships held in KwaBhaca.

Disgruntled regions demand exclusion of Eastern Cape from national amateur champs

Buffalo City Metro and Sarah Baartman amateur boxing teams have demanded the exclusion of the provincial team from the upcoming national…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Lukho Gijana after winning a gold medal at the national championships in Cape Town, fell short at the Eurasian Daurian Cup in Russia at the weekend.

SA amateur team lauded despite loss in Russia

SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) congratulated the gusty performance of the SA team at the Eurasian Daurian Cup despite its two…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Sivenathi Nontshinga congratulates Regie Suganob after their world title eliminator in the Philippines.

Nontshinga’s knockout defeat triggers flood of questions

  • Mesuli Zifo
Sive Nontshinga suffered a loss in the Philippines on Saturday.
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Nontshinga’s third world title quest falls as he is knocked out in Philippines

Sivenathi Nontshinga’s quest for a third world title fell flat when he was knocked out in five rounds by Regie Suganob in an IBF junior flyweight…

  • Mesuli Zifo