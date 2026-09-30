KuGompo City boxing promoter Xolani Jamani said the award he received at the Komani Community Sports Awards ceremony would motivate him to bring…
The camp of recently vanquished former SA champion Asanda Gingqi will stick by him in a bid to bring him back after his devastating knockout loss at…
The camp of female boxer Okuhle Mthi has lodged a complaint to Boxing SA over her loss to Nozwelethu Mathontsi at Hope Schools in Summerpride,…
Siyabulela Hem’s stunning knockout win over Khaya Busakwe was not only a validation for his promoter Xaba Promotions but a perfect birthday present.
Newly crowned WBC champion Ricardo Malajika is receiving a flood of congratulations across SA boxing for his stunning win in Japan at the weekend.
Siyabulela Hem spectacularly redeemed himself by knocking out Khaya Busakwe in five rounds to wrest his SA lightweight title at Hope Schools in…
The perception that Duncan Village star Siyabulela Hem will have height disadvantage when challenging Khaya Busakhwe for the SA lightweight title…
The battles in the ring will determined the winners when Xaba Promotions stage their tournament on Saturday but it is the clash between Asanda…
It is often said a loss could be a big win in boxing depending on how it was suffered and this does not ring any truer than the case of Chumani…
The protest of BCM and Sarah Baartman amateur boxing teams against the validity of provincial cadet championships received a boost after the…
Golden Gloves Promotions have attributed the removal of Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse from next Sunday’s Japanese tournament to a change of heart to…
World class boxing is set to return to the province in big numbers after the provincial department of sports, recreation, arts and culture approved…
The much-anticipated showdown between Duncan Village’s Siyabulela Hem and Khaya Busakwe will continue as planned next Saturday, with Busakwe’s SA…
Buffalo City Metro and Sarah Baartman amateur boxing teams have demanded the exclusion of the provincial team from the upcoming national…
SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) congratulated the gusty performance of the SA team at the Eurasian Daurian Cup despite its two…
Sivenathi Nontshinga’s quest for a third world title fell flat when he was knocked out in five rounds by Regie Suganob in an IBF junior flyweight…