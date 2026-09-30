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Former president Jacob Zuma attacked the ANC leadership in his Youth Day speech in Ermelo. File photo.

LISTEN | Zuma blames ANC for black poverty in Youth Day speech

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the Betway Premiership match against Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium.
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LISTEN | Downs will ‘play to win’ as they aim for another CAF final

Coach calls for focus and commitment before the CAF Champions League semifinal

  • Neville Khoza
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe. File photo

LISTEN | ‘Don’t bask in the sun — apply for jobs’: Gwede Mantashe

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe says the unemployed have become overly dependent on the state instead of applying for jobs.

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Kwanokuthula police are investigating after a video surfaced of Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi discharging a firearm during a homecoming celebration after her son returned from initiation school.

LISTEN | Real or replica, firing a gun in public raises safety concerns, expert warns

Gun Free South Africa says Bitou’s deputy mayor could face criminal charges regardless of whether a firearm was real or a replica, and praised…

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
South Africa cannot operate in isolation, says the department of public service and administration regarding the employment of foreigners in state institutions. Stock photo.

LISTEN | South Africans come first in public service, says department

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba.

LISTEN | ‘Don’t provoke us’: ANCWL tells ‘ANC-led GNU’ to declare GBVF a state of disaster by Friday or face disruptions

The warning was delivered by ANC Women’s League secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba, who said the wing of the ANC would not hesitate to bring the…

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave by the fund's board. File photo.

PODCAST | I blew it – The RAF way

Of girlfriends, bodyguards and millions of rand spent recklessly by the Road Accident Fund.

  • Sowetan
Local hero Galit Cohen.
Video

Ripples for Change empowering rural communities

After watching countless reports of floods and disasters around the world, Galit Cohen realised she could no longer sit by and do nothing.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
DD071025 Local Hero Mandilakhe Lufundo, 33.. Picture: Randell Roskruge
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Actor using the stage to break barriers for disabled and disadvantaged children

For 33-year-old Mandilakhe Lufundo, theatre is more than performance — it is a way to change lives. Through his nonprofit company Tears of the…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
DD071025 Local Hero Nobom Nini, 56. Picture: Randell Roskruge
Video

Nurses join hands to build self-reliance in Reeston

In the heart of Reeston, a group of nurses is proving that healing a community takes more than medicine.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Pete Wood
Video

Forty years of compassion and commitment to animal welfare

When a yacht sank off East London’s coast, veterinarian Peter Wood thought he was simply helping to care for a rescued dog. He did not expect to end…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Local Hero Rochelle De Klerk.
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Feeding the hungry from her Parkside kitchen a labour or love

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Local hero Graham Noon.
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Former rugby player turning rural fields into platforms for change

Former Transvaal rugby captain Graham Noonan has traded professional stadiums for rural fields, and he is using that shift to change lives.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Deputy president Paul Mashatile and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola attend the remembrance ceremony for 27 police officers who died in the line of duty in the past year.

LISTEN | ‘Touching a police officer must carry the harshest punishment’: Mashatile

Crisis of police killings grips SAPS

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Former international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor.

LISTEN | Nothing worse than a leader with no solutions: Naledi Pandor

ANC veteran Naledi Pandor says there is nothing worse than a leader with no solutions - "we can't be asking someone else 'how do we solve this?'."

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Video

Making older people happy a snap for Roxanne Wentzel

For many residents in old age homes, birthdays are quiet affairs and days blend into each other. But for a growing number of elderly women in East…

  • SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA