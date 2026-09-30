Coach calls for focus and commitment before the CAF Champions League semifinal
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe says the unemployed have become overly dependent on the state instead of applying for jobs.
Gun Free South Africa says Bitou’s deputy mayor could face criminal charges regardless of whether a firearm was real or a replica, and praised…
The warning was delivered by ANC Women’s League secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba, who said the wing of the ANC would not hesitate to bring the…
Of girlfriends, bodyguards and millions of rand spent recklessly by the Road Accident Fund.
After watching countless reports of floods and disasters around the world, Galit Cohen realised she could no longer sit by and do nothing.
For 33-year-old Mandilakhe Lufundo, theatre is more than performance — it is a way to change lives. Through his nonprofit company Tears of the…
In the heart of Reeston, a group of nurses is proving that healing a community takes more than medicine.
When a yacht sank off East London’s coast, veterinarian Peter Wood thought he was simply helping to care for a rescued dog. He did not expect to end…
Former Transvaal rugby captain Graham Noonan has traded professional stadiums for rural fields, and he is using that shift to change lives.
Crisis of police killings grips SAPS
ANC veteran Naledi Pandor says there is nothing worse than a leader with no solutions - "we can't be asking someone else 'how do we solve this?'."
For many residents in old age homes, birthdays are quiet affairs and days blend into each other. But for a growing number of elderly women in East…