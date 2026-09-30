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Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates scoring during the 2026 Fifa World Cup semifinal against England in Atlanta, US, on July 15 2026.

WATCH | Beyond the pitch: Has the 2026 Fifa World Cup been an economic win for Africa?

  • Business Day TV
The suspects are accused of unlawful conduct. File picture:

RECORDED | Gemstone theft case: trio back in court for bail application

The case of three suspects arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate this month is due back in the Johannesburg magistrate’s…

  • TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the process suspended pending the review of the Section 89 independent panel report that found he has a prima facie case to answer over the Phala Phala matter. File photo:

RECORDED | High court hears Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt impeachment process

It is day 2 of the hearing of an urgent application at the Western Cape High Court brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to halt…

  • TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a court bid to halt the Section 89 impeachment process. Picture:

RECORDED | Court hears Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt impeachment process

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to halt parliament’s Section 89 impeachment process on Wednesday

  • TimesLIVE
Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga heads the commission of inquiry. Picture:

RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry continues

  • TimesLIVE
Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga heads the commission of inquiry. Picture:

RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hears more witness testimony on Tuesday

  • TimesLIVE
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will hold a media briefing on Friday. Picture:

RECORDED | Post-cabinet meeting media briefing

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief the media on Friday on the outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting

  • TimesLIVE
Sisi Khampepe, chairperson of the TRC commission of inquiry. Picture:

RECORDED | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

Khampepe commission investigating alleged delays in the prosecution of apartheid-era crimes continues in Johannesburg on Friday

  • TimesLIVE
Suspended police crime intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan was shot on Sunday. Picture: PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

RECORDED | Madlanga commission to hear testimony related to Feroz Khan

The Madlanga commission of inquiry expected to hear evidence linked to suspended police crime intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan on Friday

  • TimesLIVE
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture:

RECORDED | ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs the media

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula will brief the media on Thursday

  • TimesLIVE
Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and co-commissioner advocate Sandile Khumalo SC during the inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: © Business Day

RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry day 131

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is…

  • TimesLIVE
DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis is on Thursday addressing party members and supporters. Picture:

RECORDED | DA Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis addresses party members

  • TimesLIVE
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos comforts a disappointed Ime Okon after their 1-0 2026 Fifa World Cup 2026 last-32 defeat against Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28 2026. Picture:

RECORDED | Bafana Bafana media briefing

The national team arrives back from the US on Thursday after a historical 2026 Fifa World Cup

A magistrate said Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala's co-operation with the state was a bargaining tool. Photo Veli Nhlapo

WATCH | Why magistrate wants ‘Cat’ Matlala to spend 12 years in jail, not eight

The court questioned mitigating factors as Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala faces a harsher penalty for fraud and corruption.

  • Herman Moloi
President Cyril Ramaphosa is officiating at the first Google Cloud Summit in Africa. Picture: © Business Day

RECORDED | Google Cloud Summit 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa is officiating at the first Google Cloud Summit in Africa at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng

  • TimesLIVE
Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga heads the commission of inquiry. Picture:

RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry, day 130

Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system…

  • TimesLIVE
Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga heads the commission of inquiry. Picture:

RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry, day 129

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system…

  • TimesLIVE
Minibus taxis are a vital mode of transport for the country. Picture:

WATCH LIVE | Santaco briefing before June 30 protests

Santaco is briefing the media about its position on the planned June 30 protests and the operation of the industry's public transport services

  • TimesLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture:

RECORDED | ConCourt hears Zuma and Mbeki’s bid to oust Khampepe from TRC inquiry

  • TimesLIVE
Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Sandile Khumalo during the inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture:

RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry, day 128

Hearings continue on Monday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the…

  • TimesLIVE