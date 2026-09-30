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Arts Festival

Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University have staged Enyobeni, a deeply moving production that revisits the tragedy. It is being staged at the National Arts Festival. Picture ALAN EASON
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‘Enyobeni’ bravely asks the hard questions about underage drinking

  • Mbali Mbatha
Claudia Chandler of Blackwoods Treasures at her stall at the Village Green market in Makhanda. Picture: MADELEINE CHAPUT
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Something for everyone at Village Green

You will always find something that catches your eye at the Village Green market during the National Arts Festival.

  • Madeleine Chaput
Kekeletso Molefe, who plays trumpet with 'Amongst the People I Know' which performed 'Kids Love Jazz' at the National Arts Festival.
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‘Kids Love Jazz’ rich in intergenerational appeal

When all four band members wear shades on stage on a cold night in Makhanda, just know the performance is going to be a spectacle.

  • Mbali Mbatha
Msaki and the ALTBLK>> Pan African Collective perform at the Guy Butler Theatre for one show during the National Arts Festival. The ALTBLK>>Africa Collective is a Pan-African ensemble of artists whose work celebrates and creatively weaves together diverse cultural influences and sonic traditions. Picture ALAN EASON
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Admiration for Msaki shines through on NAF stage

Barely an empty seat could be found during the one-night-only performance of 'Msaki and the ALTBLK Pan African Collective'

  • Mbali Mbatha for Freelancer
‘Call Me A Diva’ is a sparkling celebration of the women who shaped music history. It is performed by Taylyn Miller, Emma Amber, Anja Taljaard and Ethan Saunders.
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‘Call Me a Diva’ | Experience your favourite songs with the sass of true divas

  • Madeleine Chaput
A scene from 'Autoplay', an AI opera – an immersive, surreal encounter between human and machine. Picture:
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Inside Africa’s first AI opera

Autoplay creator and Darkroom Contemporary founder Louise Coetzer talks about the creative process, thinking and experience of making Africa’s first…

  • Madeleine Chaput
autoplay is an AI Opera - an immersive, surreal encounter between human and machine. This hybrid performance confronts traditional notions of identity and autonomy in an era shaped by digital systems. A charged game of musical chairs driven by Artificial Intelligence, it exposes questions of agency, influence, and control. Picture ALAN EASON
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‘Autoplay’ has your heart pounding before you’ve even taken your seat

Created using generative AI, Autoplay is a commentary on the relationship between humans and machines, on what the world might become as AI…

  • Madeleine Chaput
Dancers perform 'Majaivan', a movement story of the life of choreographer Lee-Ché Janecke at the National Arts Festival.

Acclaimed choreographer packs life journey into NAF dance production

Lee-Ché Janecke’s ‘Majaivan’ received a standing ovation on the opening night

  • Madeleine Chaput
Wela Kapela Productions presents BRENDA AND I, a compelling new cabaret that follows Kwesi —who has spent years performing Brenda Fassie covers — as she confronts the question that has haunted her life: Who is she without Brenda? The show is currently running at the Beethoven Room at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. Picture: ALAN EASON
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‘Brenda and I’ a hit at the National Arts Festival

Infectious, gorgeous, powerful. Those three words immediately come to mind while watching Wela Kapela Productions’ Brenda and I at the National Arts…

  • Madeleine Chaput
NAF LOGO
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National Arts Festival kicks off in Makhanda

It’s officially that time of the year again: the National Arts Festival has kicked off inMakhanda for its 52nd run.

  • Madeleine Chaput
Festival patrons gather for free performances at the 1820 Settlers Monument foyer during the 2023 National Arts Festival.
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Thousands expected in Makhanda for ‘immersive’ National Arts Festival

The 52nd edition of SA’s flagship arts gathering will return to Makhanda next month with organisers promising a more immersive and collaborative…

  • Daily Dispatch Correspondent
Pianist and songwriter Robert Glasper performing at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.

IN PICS | Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek

  • Masi Losi
'Echoes of Botanical Gardens' follows Zake Bantwini's critically acclaimed run that earned him international recognition and a Grammy win

Zakes Bantwini wraps up new album ‘Echoes of Botanical Gardens’

Grammy-winning producer and musician Zakes Bantwini has officially confirmed his much-anticipated new album, 'Echoes of Botanical Gardens', is…

  • Kgomotso Moganedi
Rapulana 'Malumewomdantso' Mothlabane, of Dastiano City gears up for the Music Industry Awareness Tour aimed to showcase local talent.

Tour taking music industry knowledge to communities

A music industry awareness tour is being rolled out, aimed at inspiring and educating young creatives while showcasing local talent across various…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
MATATA, a Kenyan-Norwegian Music and Dance, posing for a picture.

Africa’s live performance festivals all grown up

Local artists are increasingly shaping the sound and scale of African festival culture, as homegrown genres such as amapiano and house dominate…

  • Conrad Onyango
Zoë Modiga sets the stage alight at the Guy Butler Theatre.
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Festinos impressed by high standard as 50th arts festival closes

After 11 days, 300 shows, 43 venues and thousands of visitors who laughed, wept, danced, shopped, ate, drank and walked through the dusty streets of…

  • ROSA-KAROO LOEWE
Eskom says its Kusile Power Station will now deliver 800MW more power to the electricty grid thanks to a new unit coming online.

Eskom adds 800MW to electricity grid

Eskom has added 800MW of power to the national grid with the addition of a new generating unit at Kusile power station.

  • TIMESLIVE
Castaways is an ensemble physical theatre and circus work in which a ragtag collection of characters from different worlds are thrust together on a tiny raft and forced to reckon with themselves and each other in their desperate dance for survival. Director: Daniel Buckland Picture ALAN EASON
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Festival rises from the Covid ashes

The National Arts Festival is getting its mojo back. After the pandemic knocked the premier national and international arts event into near…

  • Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Based on poet Pieter Odendaal’s exploration of his heritage as a white Afrikaans-speaking male with slave ancestry, the play explores the ancestral roots of mental health.
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Droomwerk: This is not comfortable theatre

  • Sivenathi Gosa
  • Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Standard Bank Young Artist winner Saxophonist Linda Sikhakane performed to a packed audience of jazz lovers at DSG hall during the National Arts Festival .
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Saxophonist’s performances mix global outlook with a touch of local

Having pursued a musical journey from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal to New York and back,saxophonist Linda Sikhakane’s compositions and performances…

  • Sivenathi Gosa