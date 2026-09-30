You will always find something that catches your eye at the Village Green market during the National Arts Festival.
When all four band members wear shades on stage on a cold night in Makhanda, just know the performance is going to be a spectacle.
Barely an empty seat could be found during the one-night-only performance of 'Msaki and the ALTBLK Pan African Collective'
Autoplay creator and Darkroom Contemporary founder Louise Coetzer talks about the creative process, thinking and experience of making Africa’s first…
Created using generative AI, Autoplay is a commentary on the relationship between humans and machines, on what the world might become as AI…
Lee-Ché Janecke’s ‘Majaivan’ received a standing ovation on the opening night
Infectious, gorgeous, powerful. Those three words immediately come to mind while watching Wela Kapela Productions’ Brenda and I at the National Arts…
It’s officially that time of the year again: the National Arts Festival has kicked off inMakhanda for its 52nd run.
The 52nd edition of SA’s flagship arts gathering will return to Makhanda next month with organisers promising a more immersive and collaborative…
Grammy-winning producer and musician Zakes Bantwini has officially confirmed his much-anticipated new album, 'Echoes of Botanical Gardens', is…
A music industry awareness tour is being rolled out, aimed at inspiring and educating young creatives while showcasing local talent across various…
Local artists are increasingly shaping the sound and scale of African festival culture, as homegrown genres such as amapiano and house dominate…
After 11 days, 300 shows, 43 venues and thousands of visitors who laughed, wept, danced, shopped, ate, drank and walked through the dusty streets of…
Eskom has added 800MW of power to the national grid with the addition of a new generating unit at Kusile power station.
The National Arts Festival is getting its mojo back. After the pandemic knocked the premier national and international arts event into near…
Having pursued a musical journey from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal to New York and back,saxophonist Linda Sikhakane’s compositions and performances…