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Patients are seen waiting outside Central clinic in the CBD.
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EC probes claims of clinics closing early, turning patients away

The goGOGOgo organisation works with grandmothers across SA who are raising over four million children in under-resourced communitites. Picture:

From Alexandra to Paris: GOGOs Driving Change

Organisation delivers intergenerational programmes focused on digital literacy, health education and income generation.

  • GCIS Vuk' uzenzele
Obakeng Phale runs Aquafina Springs in Mahikeng, a water purification and bottling company backed by the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency. Picture:

From lecture hall to successful water business

Business supplies purified bottled water, ice, dispensary equipment, and a mobile freezer rental package to local residents and businesses.

  • Phakama Mbonambi for GCIS Vuk' uzenzele
Andries Mgidi is imparting knowledge to young people through his roof thatching skill.

Mgidi crafts bright future with his bare hands

Andries Mgidi was still a schoolboy when he first picked up thatch.

  • GCIS Vuk'uzenzele
Mokhale Poghiso stands at a traffic light with his degree certificate in one hand and a poster in the other hand looking for work on August 25 2025 in Bloemfontein. File photo:
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SASHA KNOTT | Why young job-seekers need to make their own opportunities

  • Sasha Knott
After years of struggling to find employment, Viwe Mfazi started selling fatcakes to earn an income. What began as a way to survive has since grown into a small home-based business in Mdantsane that offers a variety of freshly baked treats to nearby schools and businesses. Picture: Supplied
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Mdantsane woman goes from selling fat cakes to expanded food business

After years of struggling to find stable employment, Mdantsane resident Viwe Mfazi turned to selling fat cakes to earn a living.

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Mthatha-born Simthembile Nzuzo, whose family was constantly stung by a swarm of bees in his Ncambedlana home as a young boy, has now become one of the top beekeepers in the province and runs a thriving farm that produces more than 15 tonnes of honey that is sold in many food retail outlets in the town.
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Buzzing ambition drives Eastern Cape beekeeper’s business

When Simthembile Nzuzo was four years old, a swarm of bees settled beneath the floor of his family home in Ncambedlana, outside Mthatha.

  • Sikho Ntshobane
Mdantsane-born Vuyani Mampofu launched his MDZ Go platform on April 1 which currently processes more than 30 orders a day using two delivery bikes and has partnered with several local food businesses in and around Mdantsane. Picture:Supplied

MDZ Go delivers digital economy in Mdantsane

Mdantsane-born Vuyani Mampofu launched his MDZ Go platform on April 1 which currently processes more than 30 orders a day using two delivery bikes…

  • Lisakhanya Ndwayi
Entrepreneur Zine Madikwa has turned her family’s rural farm in Port St Johns into a growing juice business, producing a range of natural fruit and vegetable blends under the Eastdene Farms Fruit Juices brand.

Zine Madikwa turns mangoes into a thriving juice brand

Zine Madikwa once considered pursuing a career that would take her across the world as a flight attendant.

  • Sikho Ntshobane
National Heritage Council CEO Dr Thabo Manetsi

Heritage council invites applications for project funding

If so, the application deadline for funding from the National Heritage Council is just over two weeks away

  • GCIS Vuk’uzenzele
Emerging farmers are using co-operative farming to turn idle land into a growing source of jobs and agricultural production.
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Peddie farmers turn fertile land into jobs and opportunity

In the rural villages around Peddie, where opportunities are scarce, a group of emerging farmers is transforming fertile land into jobs, income and…

  • SARAH BRADFIELD
Duncan Village seamstress Hloni Nkathazo has turned a passion for creativity into a growing home-based business, with support from her husband Azola helping to take her designs to a wider audience.
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Seamstress has right design for growing her business

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Amandla Buswana, founder of Buswana Creations which was established in 2022
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From garage startup to factory providing jobs

What began on a broken ironing board in her mother’s garage has grown into a fully operational factory for Amandla Buswana, a 30-year-old…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Sharon (pictured) and Clifford Samuels beat the boredom bug for many years, but when Covid-19 forced them to lock up their Nahoon Beach guest house, they realised that they had to change. Picture: SUPPLIED
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From guest house to sweet success — local family builds community bakery hub

When Covid-19 forced Sharon and Clifford Samuels to close their Nahoon Beach guest house, the couple were left facing an uncertain future.

  • Ted Keenan
Cala-born head of department for medical rehabilitation Dr Luphiwo Mduzana,who recently graduated with a PhD in health science rehabilitation from Stellenbosch University making him the country's first ever orthotist and prosthetics to hold such qualification, is now planning to shake up the profession including how its viewed in many communities in the Eastern Cape.
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From Cala’s mountains to medical milestones

Dr Luphiwo Mduzana becomes SA’s first PhD in prosthetics, fighting to transform rural healthcare

  • Sikho Ntshobane
Moulding clay into scenes inspired by his surroundings along the Cacadu River as a child laid the foundation for Solomzi Mjayezi, who is now the founder and director of Artside Space, a creative branding and art consultancy established in 2016. SUPPLIED

Eastern Cape artist builds creative hub from rural roots

Moulding clay into scenes inspired by his surroundings along the Cacadu River as a child laid the foundation for Solomzi Mjayezi, who is now the…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Since its founding in 1916, the University of Fort Hare has been synonymous with intellectual courage, African leadership, and transformation. It is currently looking to fill two new strategic posts in media, pr and communications.

JOB ADS | The University of Fort Hare is hiring

SPONSORED | Historic institution seeks exceptional media, pr and communications talent for two new strategic posts

Sinoxolo Pakade-Jelu

From home-based idea to business helping others

What began as a simple effort to improve her husband’s CV has grown into a business helping job seekers, students and small enterprises across…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Kukuma started her technological career outside the labs and research groups she currently works with. Picture: Supplied
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Finding a universal truth in reaching for the stars with persistence and passion

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
OH CRUMBS’ BEST: From left Jessica, Sharon and Clifford Samuels (shareholders), and Monique Bezuidenhout and Laurika Olivier, who run Oh Crumbs.
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Boredom sparks new business in KuGompo

It would be an interesting exercise counting the number of new businesses that emerge in KuGompo, prompted by one thing: boredom. They are often…

  • Ted Keenan