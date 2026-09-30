Organisation delivers intergenerational programmes focused on digital literacy, health education and income generation.
Business supplies purified bottled water, ice, dispensary equipment, and a mobile freezer rental package to local residents and businesses.
Andries Mgidi was still a schoolboy when he first picked up thatch.
After years of struggling to find stable employment, Mdantsane resident Viwe Mfazi turned to selling fat cakes to earn a living.
When Simthembile Nzuzo was four years old, a swarm of bees settled beneath the floor of his family home in Ncambedlana, outside Mthatha.
Mdantsane-born Vuyani Mampofu launched his MDZ Go platform on April 1 which currently processes more than 30 orders a day using two delivery bikes…
Zine Madikwa once considered pursuing a career that would take her across the world as a flight attendant.
If so, the application deadline for funding from the National Heritage Council is just over two weeks away
In the rural villages around Peddie, where opportunities are scarce, a group of emerging farmers is transforming fertile land into jobs, income and…
What began on a broken ironing board in her mother’s garage has grown into a fully operational factory for Amandla Buswana, a 30-year-old…
When Covid-19 forced Sharon and Clifford Samuels to close their Nahoon Beach guest house, the couple were left facing an uncertain future.
Dr Luphiwo Mduzana becomes SA’s first PhD in prosthetics, fighting to transform rural healthcare
Moulding clay into scenes inspired by his surroundings along the Cacadu River as a child laid the foundation for Solomzi Mjayezi, who is now the…
SPONSORED | Historic institution seeks exceptional media, pr and communications talent for two new strategic posts
What began as a simple effort to improve her husband’s CV has grown into a business helping job seekers, students and small enterprises across…
It would be an interesting exercise counting the number of new businesses that emerge in KuGompo, prompted by one thing: boredom. They are often…