School News

The university said the link falsely claims to be the institution’s official 2027 application portal
Education minister Gwarube has told all nine MECs every grant must be spent properly
Thousands of first-year students and their families filled the University of Pretoria’s Hillcrest campus on Saturday as the institution officially…
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says South Africa is at a critical point — eight out of 10 grade 4 pupils can’t read for meaning.
Despite a challenging academic year, Daniel Pienaar Technical School’s 2025 matriculants achieved a 78.3% pass rate. The results come after several…
The Independent Examination Board has announced a 98.31% overall pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.
The basic education ministry is on Monday hosting a breakfast to celebrate the class of 2025.
As the grade 12 class of 2025 awaits its much-anticipated matric results, experts are urging pupils to remember that these marks do not define their…
Umalusi has confirmed it will stop issuing new N3 certificates, with 2025 marking the final year of certification under the programme.
Hudson Park Primary is celebrating two major academic achievements after its pupils excelled in national maths and English competitions, earning the…
Stirling Primary School computer science and information and communications technology (ICT) teacher Wesley Renton has returned from China with…
Ngolo Primary School marked Heritage Day with a vibrant programme of traditional dress, food and performances that highlighted South Africa’s…
At just 14 years old, Aminathi Phandle has achieved what many only dream of — publishing a book and winning a national beauty title.
Stirling Primary School teacher Wesley Renton is one of three South Africans selected to represent the country in a bilateral teacher training…
United by pride in their alma mater, Inanda Seminary alumni from across SA have joined forces to restore their historic girls’ school. Determined to…
At just 13, Ngqeleni-born Lwange Olothando Gqamane is a mistress at crunching numbers.