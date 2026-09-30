Subscribe
Daily DispatchDaily Dispatch
Subscribe

School News

Employers rate UP graduates best in SA as university rises in world rankings. File photo.

University of Pretoria graduates rated most employable in South Africa

  • Gugulethu Mashinini
The University of Venda has warned prospective students and parents against a fake 2027 application link circulating on social media. File photo.

University of Venda warns students about fake 2027 application link

The university said the link falsely claims to be the institution’s official 2027 application portal

  • Gugulethu Mashinini
One of the minister’s biggest concerns remains pit toilets, especially in rural provinces such as the Eastern Cape.

Infrastructure crumbles as provinces misspend on schools

Education minister Gwarube has told all nine MECs every grant must be spent properly

  • ENTLE MBONYANA
The University of Pretoria's intake of first-year students.

University of Pretoria opens doors to nearly 10,000 first-years

Thousands of first-year students and their families filled the University of Pretoria’s Hillcrest campus on Saturday as the institution officially…

  • Gugulethu Mashinini
The NSFAS celebrates the R1.7bn recovered by the Special Investigating Unit as a major move towards good governance.

NSFAS welcomes R1.7bn recovered by SIU as boost for students

  • Gugulethu Mashinini
Siviwe Gwarube, Minister of basic education

Access to ECD remains a headache, says Gwarube at education lekgotla

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says South Africa is at a critical point — eight out of 10 grade 4 pupils can’t read for meaning.

  • Kabungane Biyela
Daniel Pienaar High School pupils, from left, Sibabalwe Masimini, Likhona Sixaba and Ntlahla Sapepa, all 19, are happy with their results

Technical schools face unique challenges, says Daniel Pienaar principal

Despite a challenging academic year, Daniel Pienaar Technical School’s 2025 matriculants achieved a 78.3% pass rate. The results come after several…

  • Faith Mtwana
The IEB announced a 98.31% overall pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations. Stock photo.
Video

IEB achieves 98.31% pass rate in 2025 matric exams

The Independent Examination Board has announced a 98.31% overall pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.

  • Gugulethu Mashinini
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube. File photo.
Video

WATCH | Basic education department hosts breakfast in celebration of the class of 2025

The basic education ministry is on Monday hosting a breakfast to celebrate the class of 2025.

  • TimesLIVE
For learners who are feeling anxious or overwhelmed, waiting can often feel worse than the results themselves.
Audio

LISTEN | Matric results don’t define learners’ future, experts say

As the grade 12 class of 2025 awaits its much-anticipated matric results, experts are urging pupils to remember that these marks do not define their…

  • Jeanette Chabalala
Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi. File photo

Umalusi to stop issuing new N3 certificates from 2026

Umalusi has confirmed it will stop issuing new N3 certificates, with 2025 marking the final year of certification under the programme.

  • Gugulethu Mashinini
STAR PERFORMANCE: Archie Velile Secondary School pupil Limyoli Nalo stunned audiences last week with a spoken-word performance at the inaugural Provincial Schools Arts Championships at the Guild Theatre in East London.
Premium

Young creatives get chance to shine

  • Lisakhanya Ndwayi
ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE: Top achievers from Hudson Park Primary who excelled in national maths and English contests.
Premium

Hudson Park Primary celebrates being tops in maths and English

Hudson Park Primary is celebrating two major academic achievements after its pupils excelled in national maths and English competitions, earning the…

  • Daily Dispatch Editorial
Stirling Primary School computer science and information and communications technology (ICT) teacher Wesley Renton has returned from China with fresh ideas on using AI tools to strengthen classroom practice.
Premium

Stirling teacher brings AI insights from China to classroom

Stirling Primary School computer science and information and communications technology (ICT) teacher Wesley Renton has returned from China with…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Ngolo primary school pupils celebrating heritage day.
Premium

Ngolo Primary pupils learn about different traditions and cultures on Heritage Day

Ngolo Primary School marked Heritage Day with a vibrant programme of traditional dress, food and performances that highlighted South Africa’s…

  • ZUBENAM MHLATHI
Umtata High pupil Aminathi Phandle, 14, has published a book which she hopes will inspire young people to speak out against violence and abuse.
Premium

Umtata High teenager achieving a dream to inspire others

At just 14 years old, Aminathi Phandle has achieved what many only dream of — publishing a book and winning a national beauty title.

  • SIKHO NTSHOBANE
Premium

Trio of Eastern Cape educators set for China training programme

Stirling Primary School teacher Wesley Renton is one of three South Africans selected to represent the country in a bilateral teacher training…

  • SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA
Premium

Inanda Seminary alumni team up to restore historic girls’ school

United by pride in their alma mater, Inanda Seminary alumni from across SA have joined forces to restore their historic girls’ school. Determined to…

  • SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA
15 pupils from Queen's College primary school made it into the Guinness world record books as they were part of the record-breaking largest marimba ensemble in Cape Town on August 2.
Premium

Queen’s College primary pupils part of world record-breaking marimba ensemble

  • KAZIMLA MFIKILI
Nyandeni local municipality mayor Viwe Ndamase with two time provincial mathematics quiz winner Lwange Olothando Gqamane from Njiveni Junior Secondary in Ngqeleni.
Premium

Pupil from rural school inspires with second Provincial Maths Quiz win

At just 13, Ngqeleni-born Lwange Olothando Gqamane is a mistress at crunching numbers.

  • AMKELWA LUTHULI