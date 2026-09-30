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Lions captain Francke Horn drives his team forward against Leinster during a United Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park

Stern halftime pep talk sparked Lions fightback, says Van Rooyen

  • George Byron
Flyhalf Curwin Bosch delivering a solid display in his United Rugby Championship debut match for the Bulls against Zebre last week

Bulls must pull socks up against Munster, warns Ackermann

The Bulls must eradicate sloppy errors from their game if they want to end up on the winning side against a tough Munster outfit in Limerick on…

  • George Byron
A general view shows the pitch and seating area of Stadium Australia, also known as Olympic Stadium, in Sydney. The venue will host the Rugby World Cup final in 2027

The eight stadiums for 2027 Rugby World Cup

The 2027 Rugby World Cup will be held in Australia from October 1 to November 13.

  • AFP
SA captain Siya Kolisi kisses the Webb Ellis Cup after the 2023 Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28 2023

Countdown begins to biggest-ever Rugby World Cup

Rugby’s biggest World Cup kicks off in 12 months with a record 24 teams clashing over six weeks in Australia, and ominous back-to-back champions…

  • MARTIN PARRY for AFP
Toise High players celebrate with the trophy, medals and prize-money after winning the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Champions League

Toise crowned inaugural Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Champions League winners

Ryan Lonergan of Australia kicks the ball as SA's Jasper Wiese attempts to smother it at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday

Defeated Boks learnt lessons ahead of World Cup, says Wiese

Even though losing to the Wallabies in Perth was a bitter pill to swallow, the Springboks learnt several valuable lessons ahead of the 2027 World…

  • George Byron
Clermont's New Zelander flyhalf Harry Plummer runs with the ball during the French Top14 rugby union match against Pau at Stade du Hameau in Pau, south-western France, on May 16, 2026.

Ex-All Black Plummer ‘sure’ New Zealand will find Super Rugby solution

Former New Zealand flyhalf Harry Plummer said he was confident rugby bosses in the country could find a “correct solution” for the domestic game,…

  • AFP
New Zealandflyhalf Richie Mo'unga.

All Blacks name veteran Taylor captain as Mo’unga seizes 10 jersey

Richie Mo’unga has been named to start at flyhalf for the All Blacks in the upcoming Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia, after the injury to…

  • AFP
Former Springbok head coach and current EP Elephants coach Alister Coetzee is helping Gardens prepare for their Gold Cup clash against Saldanha in Kariega on Saturday

Gardens pull in ex-Bok coaching duo ahead of crunch Gold Cup clash

In a tactical masterstroke, Gardens have roped in the services of former Springbok coaches Allister Coetzee and Matt Proudfoot to help them prepare…

  • George Byron
East London Police player Luhlumelo Pantyo tackles Keagan Joubert of the Western Cape outfit Durbanville Bellville just too late in their Gold Cup clash at the Police Park on Saturday afternoon.
Premium

Border clubs fall short again in Gold Cup openers

The contrasting gap in standards between the rest of the country and Border clubs was again exposed in the Gold Cup this weekend as the region’s…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Australia’s Hunter Paisami passes the ball under pressure from SA’s Andre Esterhuizen during a one-off Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday

Boks feeling down after chaotic loss to Wallabies, says Rassie

A dejected Springbok team were left down in the dumps after they slumped to a shock defeat against the Wallabies in a chaotic clash in Perth on…

  • George Byron
Australia head coach Les Kiss flashes a victory sign after his side's win over SA at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday

Kiss praises Wallabies’ composure after wild Test finish

  • AFP
Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant scored a try for his team against Connacht in a United Rugby Championship match played in Galway at the weekend

Dobson praises Stormers’ resolve as late tries power Stormers to bonus-point win

Coach John Dobson said it had required an extraordinary effort from his team after a late burst of tries enabled the Stormers to kick off their…

  • George Byron
Former Healdtown Institution students and current educators attended the book launch of ‘Eagle Wings and Up and Unders: Healdtown Rugby History’ at the Arthur Wellington Methodist Church in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Heritage Day

Book sheds light on Healdtown's hidden rugby legacy

Mzukisi Twala, Dr Hendrik Snyders, and Sabelo Mzanywa launched the book 'Eagle Wings and Up and Unders: Healdtown Rugby History' to highlight the…

  • Kazimla Mfikili
Edwill van der Merwe scores a try against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

Boks pipped by Wallabies after late fightback in chaotic thriller

Despite mounting a thrilling late fightback, a new-look Springbok side slipped to an agonising 42-38 loss against the Wallabies in a thrilling and…

  • George Byron
Gardens centre Duwayne Prince on attack against Bloemfontein Collegians in the opening round of the Gold Cup rugby competition in Kariega on Saturday

Gardens massacre Bloemfontein Collegians in Gold Cup bloodbath

It was raining tries when an one-fire Gardens side massacred Bloemfontein Collegians 76-3 in one-sided first round Pick n Pay Gold Cup bloodbath at…

  • George Byron
Sean van Zijl scored two tries for the EP Elephants when they thrashed the SWD Eagles 57-19 in George on Friday

Rampant Baby Elephants charge into U21 Shield semifinal

A rampant EP Elephants side charged into the semifinals of the SA Rugby U21 Shield rugby competition when they thrashed the SWD Eagles 57-19 in…

  • George Byron
Springbok Women co-coach Laurian Johannes-Haupt.

Clarity and mindset laid foundation for famous Bok Women win

The Springbok Women achieved their first victory on Italian soil by defeating Italy 41-29 in the WXV Global Series, showcasing strong set pieces and…

EP Elephants fullback Lyle Meintjies on attack against the Border Bulldogs in the SA Rugby U21 Shield clash last week

Baby Elephants plan to maintain winning momentum, says Oliver

  • George Byron
Reece van Eden, from Hamiltons, scores during a Gold Cup game against East London Police at Police Park.

Police, Young Leopards seek elusive Gold Cup breakthrough for Border

Two of Border Rugby’s top sides, East London Police and Young Leopards, will embark on another journey to change the fortunes of the region in the…

  • Anathi Wulushe