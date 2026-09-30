The Bulls must eradicate sloppy errors from their game if they want to end up on the winning side against a tough Munster outfit in Limerick on…
The 2027 Rugby World Cup will be held in Australia from October 1 to November 13.
Rugby’s biggest World Cup kicks off in 12 months with a record 24 teams clashing over six weeks in Australia, and ominous back-to-back champions…
Even though losing to the Wallabies in Perth was a bitter pill to swallow, the Springboks learnt several valuable lessons ahead of the 2027 World…
Former New Zealand flyhalf Harry Plummer said he was confident rugby bosses in the country could find a “correct solution” for the domestic game,…
Richie Mo’unga has been named to start at flyhalf for the All Blacks in the upcoming Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia, after the injury to…
In a tactical masterstroke, Gardens have roped in the services of former Springbok coaches Allister Coetzee and Matt Proudfoot to help them prepare…
The contrasting gap in standards between the rest of the country and Border clubs was again exposed in the Gold Cup this weekend as the region’s…
A dejected Springbok team were left down in the dumps after they slumped to a shock defeat against the Wallabies in a chaotic clash in Perth on…
Coach John Dobson said it had required an extraordinary effort from his team after a late burst of tries enabled the Stormers to kick off their…
Mzukisi Twala, Dr Hendrik Snyders, and Sabelo Mzanywa launched the book 'Eagle Wings and Up and Unders: Healdtown Rugby History' to highlight the…
Despite mounting a thrilling late fightback, a new-look Springbok side slipped to an agonising 42-38 loss against the Wallabies in a thrilling and…
It was raining tries when an one-fire Gardens side massacred Bloemfontein Collegians 76-3 in one-sided first round Pick n Pay Gold Cup bloodbath at…
A rampant EP Elephants side charged into the semifinals of the SA Rugby U21 Shield rugby competition when they thrashed the SWD Eagles 57-19 in…
The Springbok Women achieved their first victory on Italian soil by defeating Italy 41-29 in the WXV Global Series, showcasing strong set pieces and…
Two of Border Rugby’s top sides, East London Police and Young Leopards, will embark on another journey to change the fortunes of the region in the…