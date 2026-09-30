Toise crowned inaugural Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Champions League winners

The inaugural Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Champions League, hosted by the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation, came to a thrilling close at the Moko Sports Complex in Debe Nek on Sunday.

All three days of the event were broadcast live on SuperSport and Mpumakapa TV.

It is the first competition of its kind for township and village schools, and ran from April to September.

The league brought together 133 schools across 14 zones, giving young players a stage to showcase their talent and represent their communities with pride.

In muddy, rain-soaked conditions, Toise High from KwaNoncampa Village in Qonce lifted the trophy and took home R40,000.

They also won R5,000 as the King zone champions.

Thubalethu High, from Maqoma, finished as runners-up with R25,000, and Adelaide Gymnasium took third place and R15,000.

Bonzai, from Gqeberha, finished fourth, earning R10,000. Each of the 14 zone winners received R5,000.

The individual awards went to Bhongolethu Mxoli (Thubalethu High), who was named man of the league, and Thandile Mzukwa, of champions Toise High, who was coach of the league.

Each of them received R5,000.

The foundation thanked Telkom, who donated tablets to the winning Toise squad, the man of the match in each game of the finals and lucky fans.

With more than R170,000 in prize-money awarded, the first season has shown the depth of rugby talent in township and village schools, and lays the foundation for seasons to come. — Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation