Mdantsane breakdancing veteran Azola “B-Boy Ranks” Mteto has achieved his best result yet at the Red Bull BC One SA national final, breaking into…
Ozzie Poro's journey shows what persistence can achieve. After years of building her career independently, a R20,000 sponsorship is helping turn…
Linda Mtoba says her six-year-old daughter was the inspiration behind her going under disguise for season three of 'The Masked Singer SA'.
Sama and Basadi in Music Awards nominee Zawadi Yamungu says indigenous African music belongs on the mainstream stage.
Forget the red carpet — some of Mzansi’s biggest stars will break a sweat this Mandela Day
The chef de partie worked his way up the ranks — from washing dishes to mentoring junior chefs
Elaborate and secretive preparations ensure success of unique SA version of hit show
"There are aspects of how this chapter ended that I am not yet in a position to speak to fully,” Loyiso Bala exclusively told TshisaLIVE.
An interview with Sue Nyathi, author of 'The Polygamist'.
Singer went on legal rampage after ‘her ego burst’, says Vth Season director Raphael Benza
Mxolisi Majozi, popularly known as Zuluboy, recently had his South African fans up in arms after he shared a video of himself singing the late Hugh…
South African music took center stage at the FIFA World Cup opening match in Mexico City, where Tyla and the Mzansi Youth Choir delivered a powerful…
Radio personality and singer Unathi Nkayi has made her return to the music scene after two years with the release of a new single, 'Isikhwele',…
After more than a decade off the air, South Africa’s most popular TV wrestling phenomenon is making its dramatic return to the squared circle
Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more.
In an industry in which funding often makes or breaks a show, the iVaskom Comedy Event has spent the last decade proving that talent and community…