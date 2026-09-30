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Sprinter Sinesipho Dambile returned home with Commonwealth Games gold, while 16-year-old Lisolihle Nyingwa arrived back from Brazil after being crowned first princess at the Miss Teen Global Beauty International 2026 pageant.

Double celebration as Eastern Cape stars return home

  • Nokubonga Gxagxisa
Azola Mteto (B-Boy Ranks) captured performing a kickout freeze during his run at the Red Bull BC One Cypher South Africa national finals in Cape Town. Picture: MFUNDO PILISO

Mdantsane breakdancer spins his way into SA elite

Mdantsane breakdancing veteran Azola “B-Boy Ranks” Mteto has achieved his best result yet at the Red Bull BC One SA national final, breaking into…

  • Mfundo Piliso
Ozzie Poro, the founder of United Movement Entertainment
Premium

Independent and unstoppable: Makhanda muso claims top prize

Ozzie Poro's journey shows what persistence can achieve. After years of building her career independently, a R20,000 sponsorship is helping turn…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
Actress Linda Mtoba talks about being Lady Monster on 'The Masked Singer SA'.

Linda Mtoba’s daughter inspired her to join ‘Masked Singer SA’

Linda Mtoba says her six-year-old daughter was the inspiration behind her going under disguise for season three of 'The Masked Singer SA'.

  • Masego Seemela
Nompumelelo Sobopha

Why Nompumelelo Sobopha took a leap of faith to join ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’

  • Sowetan Contributor
Indigenous musician Zawadi Yamungu.

Zawadi Yamungu on Sama nomination, preserving indigenous music

Sama and Basadi in Music Awards nominee Zawadi Yamungu says indigenous African music belongs on the mainstream stage.

  • Masego Seemela
Zanele Potelwa, DJ Supta, Khabonina Qubeka and Black Motion are among the 10 celebrities who will join fitness enthusiasts David Foster and Reggie Ayer from Reiger Park, Boksburg, for a 67-minute bootcamp. Picture:

Zanele Potelwa, DJ Supta and Black Motion back Reiger Park athletes’ London dream

Forget the red carpet — some of Mzansi’s biggest stars will break a sweat this Mandela Day

  • Kabungane Biyela
Chef de partie Sphelele Madondo

Grandma’s cooking laid foundation for Sphelele Madondo’s culinary journey

The chef de partie worked his way up the ranks — from washing dishes to mentoring junior chefs

  • Nombuso Kumalo
Mosquito character of the 'The Masked Singer South Africa’. Picture:
Premium

Behind the scenes of ‘The Masked Singer’

Elaborate and secretive preparations ensure success of unique SA version of hit show

  • Barbara Hollands
Singer and business manager Loyiso Bala opens up about his journey at the SABC and what lies ahead.

I gave everything I had to the role: Loyiso Bala leaves SABC

"There are aspects of how this chapter ended that I am not yet in a position to speak to fully,” Loyiso Bala exclusively told TshisaLIVE.

  • Joy Mphande
Left to right: Kwanele Mthethewa as Matipa and Gugu Gumede as Joyce Gomora in 'The Polygamist'. Picture: Netflix

Everybody knows a Jonasi | Inside the global obsession with ‘The Polygamist’

An interview with Sue Nyathi, author of 'The Polygamist'.

  • Andrea Nagel
South African musicians Zonke and Sjava added to Tamia SA tour.

Zonke, Sjava and DJ Milo join Tamia’s SA tour

  • Ntwanano Mtileni
Singer Ami Faku is taking further legal action against her former manager.

Ami Faku takes former management to court over ‘control of her music’

Singer went on legal rampage after ‘her ego burst’, says Vth Season director Raphael Benza

  • Joy Mphande
Rapper Zuluboy says Hugh Masekela’s music reminded him of SA’s fight for freedom. Picture:

Zuluboy addresses backlash over Hugh Masekela cover

Mxolisi Majozi, popularly known as Zuluboy, recently had his South African fans up in arms after he shared a video of himself singing the late Hugh…

  • Joy Mphande
Tyla and members of the Mzanzi Youth Choir backstage at the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match.

Mzansi performers make their mark at World Cup

South African music took center stage at the FIFA World Cup opening match in Mexico City, where Tyla and the Mzansi Youth Choir delivered a powerful…

  • Joy Mphande
Unathi Nkayi is making a musical comeback.

‘I’m proud of how I’ve evolved creatively’: Unathi Nkayi makes musical return

Radio personality and singer Unathi Nkayi has made her return to the music scene after two years with the release of a new single, 'Isikhwele',…

  • Joy Mphande
Current WWP/WAW world champion and former Pearson pupil TJ Tremor will be in action in the main match with his title on the line on Saturday.

Thunderstrike wrestling returns at Pearson High’s centenary

After more than a decade off the air, South Africa’s most popular TV wrestling phenomenon is making its dramatic return to the squared circle

  • Herald Correspondent
The universe’s ‘Masters’ are back, big screen scary stuff and local YouTube sensation goes global.

SPOTLIGHT | The universe’s ‘Masters’ are back, big screen scary stuff and local YouTube sensation goes global

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more.

  • TimesLIVE
Singer and TV personality, Bobby van Jaarsveld.

Bobby van Jaarsveld brings new music to Buffalo City

  • Lisakhanya Ndwayi
Luphelo Kodwa says iVaskom started as a local platform to uplift homegrown comedians.
Premium

iVaskom Comedy Show pays homage to King

In an industry in which funding often makes or breaks a show, the iVaskom Comedy Event has spent the last decade proving that talent and community…

  • Ziyanda Zweni