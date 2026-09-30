Daily Life

Lyn Wegner developed a passion for gardening and bromeliads from her childhood, eventually turning it into a global pursuit and business with her…
Eastern Province U21 coach Shaun Oliver commended his players for showing grit in their 41-12 victory over their Border counterparts at Mdantsane’s…
Spekboom, a succulent indigenous to South Africa’s Eastern Cape, has moved from being a backyard snack to a celebrated eco-friendly plant known for…
Making connection is hard. Breaking it, not so. There are scores of tired but happy women heading home as I write this on Sunday.
Design leaders at Decorex 2026 say the era of hard-edged minimalism is fading as handcrafted décor, warm palettes and spaces designed to prioritise…
Armed with a torch, a bucket and anxiety, an adventurer embraces life under the stars
A Makhanda-born artist and tattoo researcher also paints interiors, preserving the details that homeowners treasure most.
There was no need to consult the Springbok Radio quiz show schedules — they were imprinted in my schoolgirl brain so that every evening could be an…
Mother’s Day arrives each year wrapped in flowers, breakfasts in bed, handmade cards and heartfelt messages of love, but the day could also be the…
Hairdresser and biker Alrose Vice still ready to savour the open road on two wheels
There’s just something about fresh cut flowers on your kitchen counter that can turn a dull day into a sparkly one.
The drag of everyday duty somehow leaves you as you float on the Pont across the Kei River with your dog, car and family to the land on the other…
New studies shine light on a relationship that has been part of the human social world for at least 16,000 years.
Young man takes his faith and runs with it
Easter eggs or Holiday eggs? A rumour spread on social media that Cadbury’s would market Easter eggs as Holiday eggs, has shocked those who heard it.
It has rained. We look forward to the day when we can water the garden without the neighbours complaining to the other neighbours when they see you…