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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso speaks to the media

Cardoso demands more aggression from Sundowns against Wiliete in Caf second leg

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Eastern Province hockey player Kiyara Constable is preparing for the FIH Fives Junior Hockey World Cup in Egypt
HOCKEY
Premium

Pearson High's Kiyara Constable earns Junior World Cup call-up

Pearson High School pupil Kiyara Constable has earned selection for the South African U18 Hockey 5s team set to compete at the inaugural FIH Junior…

  • Amir Chetty
Aldo Scribante in his Audi TT will be hoping to lead the charge in the FAW Trucks Eastern Cape Time-Attack this coming weekend
MOTORSPORT

Excitement builds for inaugural Time-Attack at Scribante

Aldo Scribante Raceway prepares to host the inaugural FAW Trucks Eastern Cape Time-Attack, bringing an exciting lineup of historic racers,…

  • Brendan Kelly
Golden Arrows head coach Pitso Dladla during the 2026 Carling Knockout official launch at Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Johannesburg last Wednesday
SOCCER

Golden Arrows and Chippa United set for Carling Knockout Cup last-16 showdown

Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla and Chippa United mentor Brandon Truter anticipate a fiercely contested battle as their sides prepare to clash in…

Fezeka Nkomonye, who has run two Comrades Marathons, one up and one down, gaining the converted back-to-back medal along with two Vic Clapham medals for finishing, is taking on the 2026 100th edition of the iconic race.

Nkomonye graduates from sprints to Comrades Marathon

  • Bob Norris
SOCCER

Old Grey one step closer to Nedbank Cup dream

Nelson Mandela Bay outfit Old Grey are just one step away from reaching the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 after defeating Bizana Pondo City in the Eastern…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Kruger United head coach Abram Mongoya after the Betway Premiership match against the Chilli Boys.

Victory over Chippa just what the doctor ordered for Kruger

Kruger United head coach Abram Mongoya said their 1-0 victory over Chippa United fitted perfectly into their plans to come back strongly after the…

  • Anathi Wulushe
no name, no caption

Double delight for Iinyathi as men and women clinch crucial wins

There were smiles in Border Cricket at the weekend as the (https://Dispatch.co.za)Eastern Cape Iinyathi men’s and women’s (https://Dispatch.co.za)…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Proteas opening batter AIden Markram plays a shot during the opening day of the second Dafabet Test match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Sunday
CRICKET

Rain rules opening Test day in Gqeberha

Persistent rain severely limited play on Day 1 of the second Test in Gqeberha, leaving South Africa struggling at 20/2 after Scott Boland removed…

  • Amir Chetty
Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz is confident his team will qualify for the group stages of the Confederation Cup
FOOTBALL
Premium

Chiefs coach Da Cruz confident his team will qualify

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz remains confident that Amakhosi will overturn a 1-0 deficit against Zambia's Red Arrows to secure Confederation…

  • Sports Reporter
The Warriors Women had a debut Hollywoodbets Pro Series outing to forget after they were convincingly swept aside by a strong Dolphins Ladies outfit in their pro50 and Pro20 clashes at Kingsmead at the weekend
CRICKET

Dolphins outclass Warriors at Kingsmead

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins Ladies dominated Kingsmead over the weekend, claiming decisive victories against the Warriors Women in both the T20 and…

  • Amir Chetty
Lions players observe a moment of silence in honour of their teammate Hyron Andrews, ahead of the European Rugby Champions Cup rugby union match against La Rochelle
RUGBY UNION

Emotional Lions come up short as tributes paid to Andrews

  • AFP
Kruger United FC's Wonderboy Makhubu chases Boy Mohlometsi and Khanya Mfecane of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership game at the Buffalo City Stadium.
BETWAY PREMIERSHIP

Truter describes Chippa late goal defeat to Kruger as ‘coach killer’

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter expressed frustration over his team's dropping intensity and poor finishing following a heartbreaking 1-0…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Lerumo Lions goalkeeper Sinothile Maseko saves a header from Highbury FC's Siyabonga Dubula
FOOTBALL

Highbury FC skipper urges sharper finishing following painful home loss

Highbury FC captain Siyabonga Dubula has called on his team to sharpen their finishing following a 2-1 loss to Lerumo Lions, as they look to…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Australia skipper Pat Cummins believes that as long as his side continue to do what they did well in Durban, they wouldn't need to be overly concerned by the potential impact of Proteas pace talisman Kagiso Rabada's return.

Australia not intimidated by Rabada's reputation, says Cummins

Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins believes depth and experience give them enough firepower to cope with whatever South Africa throws at them in the…

  • Amir Chetty
Despite trailing Australia in the three Test series, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma is confident they have enough resources to go toe-to-toe with them when the sides meet in Gqeberha on Sunday
CRICKET

Bavuma backs Proteas to bounce back

Temba Bavuma insists South Africa has the squad depth to counter Australia at St George’s Park and level the series, warning that their comeback…

  • Amir Chetty
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is set to make his much antiicpated return to Test attire after it was confirmed that he has been released by the CSA medical team and will be eligible for selection in the crucial second Dafabet Test match against Australia starting in Gqeberha on Sunday.
CRICKET
Premium

Rabada ready to be unleashed at St George's Park

Kagiso Rabada returns from injury for South Africa's crucial second Test against Australia at St George’s Park, ready to make an immediate impact…

  • Amir Chetty
Proteas top-order batter David Bedingham is embracing the number three batting position and has designs on making it his own
CRICKET

Bedingham embraces batting order promotion

He says South Africa’s batters need to withstand Australia’s attack for longer

  • Amir Chetty
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's David Bedingham on day four of the first Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban.
CRICKET

Reverse swing could return in Gqeberha, says Hazlewood

  • Amir Chetty
Border Cricket administrator Greg Fredericks, Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku and Local organising committee chief operating officer Edward Khoza during the inspection of Buffalo Park Cricket stadium on Wednesday. Picture: Sino Majangaza
CRICKET
Premium

Scramble for tickets ahead of World Cup games

Over 600,000 ticket ballot entries have already flooded in for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup fixtures at Buffalo Park, with organisers urging…

  • Anathi Wulushe
  • Sino Majangaza
  • Buhle Sirayi