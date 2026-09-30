Pearson High School pupil Kiyara Constable has earned selection for the South African U18 Hockey 5s team set to compete at the inaugural FIH Junior…
Aldo Scribante Raceway prepares to host the inaugural FAW Trucks Eastern Cape Time-Attack, bringing an exciting lineup of historic racers,…
Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla and Chippa United mentor Brandon Truter anticipate a fiercely contested battle as their sides prepare to clash in…
Nelson Mandela Bay outfit Old Grey are just one step away from reaching the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 after defeating Bizana Pondo City in the Eastern…
Kruger United head coach Abram Mongoya said their 1-0 victory over Chippa United fitted perfectly into their plans to come back strongly after the…
There were smiles in Border Cricket at the weekend as the (https://Dispatch.co.za)Eastern Cape Iinyathi men’s and women’s (https://Dispatch.co.za)…
Persistent rain severely limited play on Day 1 of the second Test in Gqeberha, leaving South Africa struggling at 20/2 after Scott Boland removed…
Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz remains confident that Amakhosi will overturn a 1-0 deficit against Zambia's Red Arrows to secure Confederation…
The Hollywoodbets Dolphins Ladies dominated Kingsmead over the weekend, claiming decisive victories against the Warriors Women in both the T20 and…
Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter expressed frustration over his team's dropping intensity and poor finishing following a heartbreaking 1-0…
Highbury FC captain Siyabonga Dubula has called on his team to sharpen their finishing following a 2-1 loss to Lerumo Lions, as they look to…
Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins believes depth and experience give them enough firepower to cope with whatever South Africa throws at them in the…
Temba Bavuma insists South Africa has the squad depth to counter Australia at St George’s Park and level the series, warning that their comeback…
Kagiso Rabada returns from injury for South Africa's crucial second Test against Australia at St George’s Park, ready to make an immediate impact…
He says South Africa’s batters need to withstand Australia’s attack for longer
Over 600,000 ticket ballot entries have already flooded in for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup fixtures at Buffalo Park, with organisers urging…