A major global outage has disrupted Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, affecting users across 74…
While the Day of the Dead is a centuries-old tradition in Mexico, its parade on Saturday in the capital is a newer addition —…
The European Union's central data watchdog has issued guidance stating that smart glasses must provide clear and reliable warnings when recording to…
The powerful sister of North Korea's leader said on Thursday that Seoul must show the "utmost respect" to mend ties after Pyongyang denied…
Oil prices soared more than five percent on Thursday following reports that the United States could launch fresh attacks on Iran before next month's…
Kenya has confirmed its first-ever Ebola death following the demise of a citizen who returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo, prompting…
Disgraced ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched a legal challenge at the High Court to quash search warrants executed on his royal…
Years after the October 7 attack, Israeli volunteer rescuer Natan Kenig continues to grapple with severe psychological trauma after months of…