Premier FMCG is expanding its Fort Jackson milling facility in the Eastern Cape, boosting local production capacity, creating skilled jobs, and investing back into the community.
Supplying local vehicle manufacturers since 2012, voestalpine Automotive Components East London leads the way in green energy investment, factory safety, and inclusive workplace initiatives.
Mava Mkukwana, 57, knows location can turn passing motorists into customers, and his background in geography has guided where his service stations go. Mkukwana said: “We have built in areas where there has been no development but…
From challenging his team to craft reception desks out of cardboard to delivering major landmark projects, AJ Corbett of TCN Architects is reshaping the Eastern Cape's built environment. Through a balance of inventive design,…
When Nomhle Zongo lost her full-time job in 2011, she chose to transform setback into opportunity by stepping boldly into the male-dominated electrical contracting industry. Founding Golden Rewards with just three staff members and…
Dr Robyn Spring, 51, has spent more than 20 years caring for women through different stages of their lives, and now finds herself navigating some of those same changes alongside her long-standing patients. “I hoped I would grow with my…
“There is life beyond the balance sheet or scorecard.” The most meaningful part of Tony Balshaw’s career has been work that is “all about enabling families in business, addressing people and relationship issues”. Balshaw, 65, has headed…
Dr Yashoda Manickchund’s work with Doctors Without Borders took her to Pakistan, Libya and Ethiopia. Now, she is exploring the spiritual traditions of the communities she once cared for. “I recently went on a spiritual deep dive in the…
In under four years, educator Piyuse Thomas transformed open land into St Joseph’s, a R130-million IEB-accredited school in Beacon Bay serving over 600 learners.
Eighty years after its founding, the iconic Morgan Bay Hotel on the Wild Coast continues to evolve with major upgrades, new suites, and expanded facilities led by third-generation owner Richard Warren-Smith.
Managing partner Richard Jardine reflects on his career, developing future lawyers, and maintaining a people-centred approach at historic Eastern Cape law firm Drake Flemmer & Orsmond Attorneys.
Veronique Stone, a passionate hairdresser from Komani, opened Studio.V in Steenbras Square in 2022 after years of rigorous training and experience in top salons. Known for her expertise in highlights and colour, Stone quickly grew a loyal…
Lwandiswa "Lwandy" Ngebe opened Kofini & Co in September 2023 on East London’s Esplanade, aiming to revitalize an often-overlooked area and foster community impact.
The Border-Kei Chamber of Business Awards is getting closer, with an esteemed panel of judges having already selected finalists, soon to be announced to the public. The second annual BKCOB 2024 business awards will honour businesses and…
In a glittering event themed “A Night in Africa”, the Border-Kei Chamber of Business (BKCOB) honoured exceptional business leaders at the International Conference Centre in East London on Friday night. The annual Business Awards,…