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BKCOB Awards

Some of the staff at Premier FMCG - a certified mill and bakery in Fort Jackson - which employs around 400 people. The facility produces white bread flour, selected bran, and animal feed while meeting FSSC 22000 food safety standards.
FOOD MANUFACTURING

Corporate Platinum Award nominee | Inside Premier FMCG's Fort Jackson mill as capacity expands

Premier FMCG is expanding its Fort Jackson milling facility in the Eastern Cape, boosting local production capacity, creating skilled jobs, and investing back into the community.

voestalpine Automotive Components East London, which operates from the East London Industrial Development Zone’s Automotive Supplier Park, supplies components for locally manufactured passenger vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED
MANUFACTURING

Corporate Platinum Award nominee | East London: Building a safer, greener future

Supplying local vehicle manufacturers since 2012, voestalpine Automotive Components East London leads the way in green energy investment, factory safety, and inclusive workplace initiatives.

Entrepreneur Award nominee | From geography teacher to forecourt tycoon: How Mava Mkukwana built a retail empire

Mava Mkukwana, 57, knows location can turn passing motorists into customers, and his background in geography has guided where his service stations go. Mkukwana said: “We have built in areas where there has been no development but…

Entrepreneur Award nominee | AJ Corbett drives sustainable design and rural development with TCN Architects

From challenging his team to craft reception desks out of cardboard to delivering major landmark projects, AJ Corbett of TCN Architects is reshaping the Eastern Cape's built environment. Through a balance of inventive design,…

Entrepreneur Award nominee | Electrifying the Eastern Cape: Nomhle Zongo drives growth and connection

When Nomhle Zongo lost her full-time job in 2011, she chose to transform setback into opportunity by stepping boldly into the male-dominated electrical contracting industry. Founding Golden Rewards with just three staff members and…

Dr Robyn Spring Picture: SUPPLIED

Professional Award nominee | Supporting women through life

Dr Robyn Spring, 51, has spent more than 20 years caring for women through different stages of their lives, and now finds herself navigating some of those same changes alongside her long-standing patients. “I hoped I would grow with my…

Tony Balshaw Picture: SUPPLIED

Professional Award nominee | Balshaw makes family firms his business

“There is life beyond the balance sheet or scorecard.” The most meaningful part of Tony Balshaw’s career has been work that is “all about enabling families in business, addressing people and relationship issues”. Balshaw, 65, has headed…

Professional Award nominee | After saving lives abroad, doctor turns to spiritual healing

Dr Yashoda Manickchund’s work with Doctors Without Borders took her to Pakistan, Libya and Ethiopia. Now, she is exploring the spiritual traditions of the communities she once cared for. “I recently went on a spiritual deep dive in the…

In less than four years, St Joseph’s has gone from a dream for an empty piece of land to an established school with a R130m campus, 640 pupils and its first matric class aiming for a 100% pass rate. Pictured is the school's amphitheature. Picture: SUPPLIED
EDUCATION

Corporate Gold Award nominee | Thomas builds a new education legacy at St Joseph’s

In under four years, educator Piyuse Thomas transformed open land into St Joseph’s, a R130-million IEB-accredited school in Beacon Bay serving over 600 learners.

  • Rosa-Karoo Loewe
The Morgan Bay hotel which is 80 years old this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
HOSPITALITY

Corporate Gold Award nominee | Morgan Bay Hotel marks 80 years with major expansion and upgrades

Eighty years after its founding, the iconic Morgan Bay Hotel on the Wild Coast continues to evolve with major upgrades, new suites, and expanded facilities led by third-generation owner Richard Warren-Smith.

  • Rosa-Karoo Loewe
The Drake Flemmer and Orsmond team: Top left to right: Akhanani Madlokazi (Candidate Attorney); Mlibo Buya (Candidate Attorney); Saadiya Myburgh (Candidate Attorney); Bridigitte Birtill (Candidate Attorney); Bottom Left to Right: Catherine Dutton (Candidate Attorney); Richard Jardine (Director); Bongani Qangule (Director); Zintle Matshaya (Associate) Picture: SUPPLIED
LEGAL PRACTICE

Corporate Gold Award nominee | How Richard Jardine steers DFO Attorneys

Managing partner Richard Jardine reflects on his career, developing future lawyers, and maintaining a people-centred approach at historic Eastern Cape law firm Drake Flemmer & Orsmond Attorneys.

  • Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Emerging Entrepreneur: Veronique Stone from Studio V.

Emerging Entrepreneur Award nominee | Backing herself to build Studio.V

Veronique Stone, a passionate hairdresser from Komani, opened Studio.V in Steenbras Square in 2022 after years of rigorous training and experience in top salons. Known for her expertise in highlights and colour, Stone quickly grew a loyal…

Emerging Entrepreneur: Lwandiswa “Lwandy” Ngebe from Kofini & Co Picture: SUPPLIED

Emerging Entrepreneur Award nominee | Ngebe finds her formula at Kofini

Lwandiswa "Lwandy" Ngebe opened Kofini & Co in September 2023 on East London’s Esplanade, aiming to revitalize an often-overlooked area and foster community impact.

Dispatch GM Ryan Megaw, Entrepreneur winner Geraldine Viviers (Salt); Corporate Gold winner Own Haven Housing Association’s Andrew Wiseman; Emerging Entrepreneur Yamkela Nkomo (Yam Business Solutions); Corporate Platinum winner First Battery’s Russel Bezuidenhout; Businesswoman of the Year Taryn Woodbridge; Legend of the Year Ian Russell (RB Africa); BKCOB head Lizelle Maurice and exco member Mark Currin.

Business Awards celebrate heroes of industry

The Border-Kei Chamber of Business Awards is getting closer, with an esteemed panel of judges having already selected finalists, soon to be announced to the public. The second annual BKCOB 2024 business awards will honour businesses and…

  • Rosa-Karoo Loewe

Brightest and best of business in the region honoured

In a glittering event themed “A Night in Africa”, the Border-Kei Chamber of Business (BKCOB) honoured exceptional business leaders at the International Conference Centre in East London on Friday night. The annual Business Awards,…

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana