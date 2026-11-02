Social Impact Enterprise Award nominee | SANCA's Mabika puts families at the heart of recovery

For SANCA Central Eastern Cape, completing a rehabilitation programme marks only the beginning of a person's recovery journey. Under the leadership of director Nokuthula Mabika, the organisation adopts a holistic, community-focused approach to addiction treatment, recognising that substance use disorders impact entire families, workplaces, and neighbourhoods.

Operating across the Eastern Cape, the non-profit blends inpatient care, outpatient services, and medically supervised detoxification with youth prevention and aftercare support. However, growing demand and financial hurdles highlight an urgent call for stronger multi-sector partnerships to ensure vital rehabilitation remains accessible to all.