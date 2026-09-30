More Sport

Kimi Antonelli has vowed to bounce back and rebuild his runaway advantage in the drivers’ championship as Formula One returns to Malaysia this…
A dialogue between the four tennis Grand Slam tournaments and disgruntled players has moved a step closer, as sources confirmed to AFP on Monday,…
Ross and Roxanne Bartle delivered a determined performance at the Algoa National Rally, securing third place overall in Round 6 of the National…
The Great Kei Half Marathon delivered fiercely contested men’s and women’s races, with Ntsebenzo Nake and Refeloe Solomons claiming victory after…
Yanga Malusi of Tyme Bank Langa and Leigh Callaghan of Achilles AC claimed the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the demanding Great Kei…
The SA Short Course Championships wrapped up in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, with several swimmers adding their names to the mix for selection for…
Victorious George Russell said he “has rediscovered himself” and will seek to win every race and pile pressure on his championship-leading Mercedes…
Gqeberha’s Kyle de Beer claimed his first Sunshine Tour title on Sunday, winning the inaugural Rwanda Open at the Kigali Golf Resort and Villas by…
Glenrose Xaba left the SPAR Grand Prix in Gqeberha with mixed emotions, proud of her strong performance yet frustrated at narrowly missing her…
After discovering another level at the 70.3 World Championship, Jamie Riddle believes he can express more of his potential over the full Ironman…
The Vitality Run Series returns to Gqeberha for its fourth edition, with the BayRun event hosted by 32Gi Athletic Club on 3 October, offering 21km,…
One of the toughest marathons in the Eastern Cape returns to the roads of Kei Country tomorrow morning when the fourth running of the Great Kei…
After months of planning, hard work and more than a few battles with Mother Nature, it is finally all systems go for the 44th running of the Algoa…
Grand Slam champion Alexander Zverev and American legend Andre Agassi led a staunch defence of the Laver Cup ahead of the latest edition of the…
EPHF and Emeris NMB have partnered to launch a new schools indoor hockey tournament aimed at creating greater opportunities for young players while…
The SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge at Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on Saturday could be a turning point in the battle for top honours in this year’s Spar…