More Sport

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Eastern Cape Nomads Golf Club donated shirts and caps to 40 young golfers from four development hubs on Tuesday

Nomads turn unused golf gear into a start for young players

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli during the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on Saturday

Antonelli eager to ‘re-establish order’ as F1 returns to Malaysia

Kimi Antonelli has vowed to bounce back and rebuild his runaway advantage in the drivers’ championship as Formula One returns to Malaysia this…

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to media at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on July 10

Djokovic one of 12 members of player panel to meet with tennis majors

A dialogue between the four tennis Grand Slam tournaments and disgruntled players has moved a step closer, as sources confirmed to AFP on Monday,…

  • AFP
Ross and Roxanne Bartle in action in their Indy-backed VW Polo

Bartle siblings storm through an Algoa Rally thriller

Ross and Roxanne Bartle delivered a determined performance at the Algoa National Rally, securing third place overall in Round 6 of the National…

  • Brendan Kelly
Nico Echavarria of Colombia and the International Team and Scottie Scheffler of the US Team on the 16th green during Sunday's singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026.

Scheffler makes sportsmanship stand over Presidents Cup tee screamer

  • AFP
Lauren Ranger and Refeloe Solomons push each other during the Great Kei Half Marathon at the weekend.
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Great Kei Half Marathon produces intriguing contest

The Great Kei Half Marathon delivered fiercely contested men’s and women’s races, with Ntsebenzo Nake and Refeloe Solomons claiming victory after…

  • Bob Norris
Yanga Malusi on his way to comfortably winning the Great Kei Marathon.
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Malusi, Callaghan claim Great Kei titles

Yanga Malusi of Tyme Bank Langa and Leigh Callaghan of Achilles AC claimed the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the demanding Great Kei…

  • Bob Norris
Duné Coetzee and Stephanie Houtman after competing in the 1,500m freestyle final on Sunday

SA short course champs wrap up with more names in mix for team to Beijing

The SA Short Course Championships wrapped up in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, with several swimmers adding their names to the mix for selection for…

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit on Saturday

Russell finds himself again and prepares to heap pressure on Antonelli

Victorious George Russell said he “has rediscovered himself” and will seek to win every race and pile pressure on his championship-leading Mercedes…

  • AFP
Gqeberha's Kyle de Beer with the winning trophy at the Rwanda Open at the Kigali Golf Resort & Villas in Rwanda on Sunday.

Gqeberha’s De Beer breaks through with maiden victory in Rwanda Open

Gqeberha’s Kyle de Beer claimed his first Sunshine Tour title on Sunday, winning the inaugural Rwanda Open at the Kigali Golf Resort and Villas by…

Glenrose Xaba wins the SPAR Grand Prix race at Pollok Beach on Saturday.
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SPAR Grand Prix Gqeberha winner left with mixed emotions

Glenrose Xaba left the SPAR Grand Prix in Gqeberha with mixed emotions, proud of her strong performance yet frustrated at narrowly missing her…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Bianca Tarboton claimed a fifth Otter Terrex title in six years in the women’s race in Nature’s Valley on Saturday

Historic fifth Otter win for Tarboton in gruelling event

Jamie Riddle of South Africa competes on the bike leg of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship Men's Race on September 13, 2026 in Nice, France

Riddle ready to take a risk in Kona

After discovering another level at the 70.3 World Championship, Jamie Riddle believes he can express more of his potential over the full Ironman…

  • Amir Chetty
Refeloe Solomons, of Nedbank Running Club, will be defending her title in the 21km BayRun with Discovery Vitality

Vitality Run Series returns to Gqeberha for BayRun event

The Vitality Run Series returns to Gqeberha for its fourth edition, with the BayRun event hosted by 32Gi Athletic Club on 3 October, offering 21km,…

Border’s top half-marathon athlete Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners.

Great Kei Marathon returns with fierce competition

One of the toughest marathons in the Eastern Cape returns to the roads of Kei Country tomorrow morning when the fourth running of the Great Kei…

  • Bob Norris
Juan and Cailyn van Rooyen in action in their Ford Fiesta

It’s all systems go for Algoa National Rally

After months of planning, hard work and more than a few battles with Mother Nature, it is finally all systems go for the 44th running of the Algoa…

  • Brendan Kelly
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, will compete in the Laver Cup tennis event this week

Zverev, Agassi defend ‘spectacular’ Laver Cup

Grand Slam champion Alexander Zverev and American legend Andre Agassi led a staunch defence of the Laver Cup ahead of the latest edition of the…

  • AFP
A new partnership between EPHF and Emeris NMB is using indoor hockey to create opportunities for young players, with boys' and girls' teams set to feature in the inaugural schools tournament. Promoting the event are, from left, Wendell Domingo (SA Schools Hockey Association president, Earlene Jacobs (Emeris campus deputy head), Claudia Muller (EPHF vice-president) and Gary Dolley (Saha project manager).

New partnership targets growth of indoor hockey

EPHF and Emeris NMB have partnered to launch a new schools indoor hockey tournament aimed at creating greater opportunities for young players while…

  • Amir Chetty
Jamie Riddle believes his seventh-place finish at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice was the most complete performance of his career

Jamie Riddle discovers another level

  • Amir Chetty
Defending Gqeberha champion and current SPAR Grand Prix title holder Glenrose Xaba (Boxer), right, is the favourite to defend her title in Saturday’s Gqeberha 10km race to be run at Pollok Beach. Among those challenging her will be Selam Gebre

Women’s 10km Challenge takes to streets of Summerstrand

The SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge at Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on Saturday could be a turning point in the battle for top honours in this year’s Spar…