Gqeberha’s De Beer breaks through with maiden victory in Rwanda Open

Gqeberha’s Kyle de Beer claimed his first Sunshine Tour title on Sunday, winning the inaugural Rwanda Open at the Kigali Golf Resort and Villas by an impressive six shots.

“It’s surreal, to be honest. To get my first win here is a dream come true,” an elated De Beer said after his final round of 64 to win on 27 under par.

“It’s an amazing venue with amazing people here in Rwanda. I could not have scripted it better.”

Estiaan Conradie took second place on 21 under par following his final round of 69.

De Beer made his intentions clear early on, starting the final round with three birdies over the first four holes.

He went on to add a further five birdies on his way to a victory that has felt a long time coming following the 11 top-10s in his career to date.

“I think I just confirmed what I really thought about myself in that I knew I could win out here — to have the validation now is amazing.

“It really feels like all the work that I’ve put in with my whole team over the last year has slowly started building into something, and for it to materialise now is amazing,” De Beer said.

By winning the Rwanda Open, De Beer also opened the door for entry into some lucrative upcoming events on the Sunshine Tour.

“We all know that from December, January and February we do have some very big golf events to play, so to be into all of those without any stress and to be able to prepare properly, it’s a great time to win,” he said. — Michael Vlismas Media