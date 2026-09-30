Delivering the 7th annual OR Tambo Memorial Lecture, Prof Barney Pityana called for South Africa's best minds and leaders to serve in local…
The Constitutional Court ruling allowing ANC councillor candidates to contest the November 4 local government elections has drawn mixed reactions in…
More than 100 independent candidates are stepping up to contest the upcoming municipal elections across the Eastern Cape, driven by mounting voter…
The number of people in the Eastern Cape who have applied for special votes ahead of next month’s local government elections has more than doubled…
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has firmly rejected the ANC's bid to register some of its ward and proportional representation…
The ANC has been ordered to reinstate Andile Lungisa on its Nelson Mandela Bay proportional representation candidate list after the Johannesburg…
Opposition parties DA and EFF criticize the Eastern Cape government for celebrating improved audit outcomes, warning that financial achievements…
The ANC is appealing a Gauteng High Court ruling that ordered the party to reinstate Andile Lungisa to its candidate list, citing concerns over…
South African municipal coalitions that exclude the party with the most council seats are four times more likely to collapse, according to new…
Political parties and independent candidates in the Eastern Cape have pledged peaceful and lawful campaigning after signing the Electoral Code of…
The Democratic Alliance has announced four new mayoral candidates across Eastern Cape municipalities, seeking to capitalize on recent candidate…
Cogta MEC Zolile Williams has seconded former Matatiele municipal manager Lizo Matiwane to take charge of the troubled Mhlontlo local municipality…
SA Communist Party (SACP) members holding public office on the ticket of their alliance partner, the ANC, should not be hounded out of office…
The in the Eastern Cape is banking on 10 mayoral candidates to make further inroads into the province, including taking aim at two municipalities…
Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane is taking his defamation battle against EFF leader Julius Malema to the Supreme…
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has refused to retract or apologise for statements allegedly blaming Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary…