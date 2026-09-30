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Mehla Xamba, 74, is one of the oldest aspiring ward councillors come the November 4 elections. Picture:ZIYANDA ZWENI
ELECTIONS

Tired of broken promises, village pensioner eyes council seat

  • Ziyanda Zweni
Professor Barney Pityana
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
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Best minds must serve in local government — Pityana

Delivering the 7th annual OR Tambo Memorial Lecture, Prof Barney Pityana called for South Africa's best minds and leaders to serve in local…

  • Sikho Ntshobane
ELECTIONS LOGO
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Port St Johns voters have mixed feelings over inclusion of ANC candidates on ballot

The Constitutional Court ruling allowing ANC councillor candidates to contest the November 4 local government elections has drawn mixed reactions in…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
ELECTIONS
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Independent candidates to the fore in municipal elections

More than 100 independent candidates are stepping up to contest the upcoming municipal elections across the Eastern Cape, driven by mounting voter…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
The UMkhonto we Sizwe Party senior leader, former ANC Buffalo City Metro councillor Nozizwe Otola.
SOUTH AFRICA
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ANC accused of underhanded tactics ahead of election

  • ASANDA NINI
IEC. File picture
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Eastern Cape special vote applications more than double

The number of people in the Eastern Cape who have applied for special votes ahead of next month’s local government elections has more than doubled…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
South Afrtica's Constitutional Court in session.
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ConCourt reserves judgment in ANC appeal over missed IEC submission deadline

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has firmly rejected the ANC's bid to register some of its ward and proportional representation…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
Andile Lungisa
ANC
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Fresh twists in Lungisa saga

The ANC has been ordered to reinstate Andile Lungisa on its Nelson Mandela Bay proportional representation candidate list after the Johannesburg…

  • Msindisi Fengu
Audit outcomes
EASTERN CAPE
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Clean audits mean little without services, opposition warns

Opposition parties DA and EFF criticize the Eastern Cape government for celebrating improved audit outcomes, warning that financial achievements…

  • ASANDA NINI
Andile Lungisa
SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

BREAKING: ANC to appeal court ruling ordering Lungisa's reinstatement to candidate list

The ANC is appealing a Gauteng High Court ruling that ordered the party to reinstate Andile Lungisa to its candidate list, citing concerns over…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
ELECTIONS LOGO
SOUTH AFRICA
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Winning power, keeping power: report maps coalition risks

South African municipal coalitions that exclude the party with the most council seats are four times more likely to collapse, according to new…

  • Daily Dispatch Correspondent
EFF King Sabata Dalindyebo mayoral candidate Ncedo Kolanisi.
SERVICE DELIVERY

EFF creates app to facilitate reporting of complaints in KSD municipality

  • Ziyanda Zweni
ELECTIONS

Parties, independent candidates promise to observe electoral code of conduct

Political parties and independent candidates in the Eastern Cape have pledged peaceful and lawful campaigning after signing the Electoral Code of…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Eastern Cape DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield
ELECTIONS

DA announces four more mayoral candidates for Eastern Cape

The Democratic Alliance has announced four new mayoral candidates across Eastern Cape municipalities, seeking to capitalize on recent candidate…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Cogta MEC Zolile Williams.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Opposition welcomes decision to second Matiwane to troubled Mhlontlo municipality

Cogta MEC Zolile Williams has seconded former Matatiele municipal manager Lizo Matiwane to take charge of the troubled Mhlontlo local municipality…

  • Sikho Ntshobane
Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

ANC and SACP must not burn bridges in election contest — Mabuyane

SA Communist Party (SACP) members holding public office on the ticket of their alliance partner, the ANC, should not be hounded out of office…

  • ASANDA NINI
Eastern Cape DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield has released the names of several mayoral candidates from the party

DA releases names of mayoral candidates as it seeks to make impact in Eastern Cape

The in the Eastern Cape is banking on 10 mayoral candidates to make further inroads into the province, including taking aim at two municipalities…

  • Herald Reporter
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane

Mabuyane takes Malema defamation battle to SCA

Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane is taking his defamation battle against EFF leader Julius Malema to the Supreme…

  • Asanda Nini
  • Ziyanda Zweni
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane
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ANC throws lifeline to mayoral candidates left off final list released by IEC

  • Asanda Nini
Secretary-General of the ANC Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Mbalula refuses to retract claims in ANC candidate-list row

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has refused to retract or apologise for statements allegedly blaming Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary…

  • Asanda Nini