A crucial coalition agreement between the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters has enabled the ANC to retain control of the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. Princess Faku secured re-election as executive mayor by a narrow six-vote margin against the United Democratic Movement's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa during an inaugural council meeting.

The governing party managed to cross the majority threshold with support from the EFF, Patriotic Alliance, PAC, and AIC, overcoming a rebellion from traditional ally SACP, whose councillors voted with the opposition.