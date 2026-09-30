Subaru’s all-new Outback will arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2026 with a more SUV-like design, an updated interior and, for the…
Facelift brings fresh styling, lower pricing and a new turbocharged N Line flagship
Gerald Beech, representing Algoa Motorsport Club, heads to Zwartkops Raceway for his first competitive race there in the Dunlop V8 Supercars, buoyed…
Port Alfred Albany Vintage and Classic Motor Club has its foot on the accelerator as it sets the stage for Ndlambe’s biggest celebration yet of…
McLaren aims to bounce back after disappointing home race at Silverstone
Subaru resists price wars and mass-market trends to stay true to its roots
Rover Raceway hosts round five of the National Motocross Championship this Saturday
New LiFePO batteries boost off-grid endurance for long bush stays
Jetour's updated Dashing and X70 Plus SUVs now feature a 1.5l turbo engine
Sharp looks and keen pricing, but throttle calibration takes the shine off
Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they advise a viewer on whether he should keep a well-maintained but high-mileage BMW 320i for the daily…
A total of 583 used models were sold through AutoTrader in June 2026, up from 437 units in the same month last year
Intentions are noble but the scope is too vast and the processes far too intricate
Power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 150kW and 250Nm of torque
After weeks of uncertainty, the Eastern Cape Off-Road Championship made a triumphant return with an action-packed third round near Despatch last…
Celebrating his first Formula One win since 2024 at Silverstone on Sunday, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said he had to shut out negative noise and…