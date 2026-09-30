Subscribe
Daily DispatchDaily Dispatch
Subscribe

Motoring

The XC60 can travel up to 200km electrically, while the XC90 offers up to 160km of electric range. Picture:

Volvo more than doubles electric range of XC60 and XC90 hybrids

  • Denis Droppa
South African buyers will get two versions of the new Outback, including this turbocharged Wilderness designed for more demanding terrain. Picture:
Premium

New Subaru Outback brings turbocharged Wilderness to SA

Subaru’s all-new Outback will arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2026 with a more SUV-like design, an updated interior and, for the…

  • Motoring Staff
The new N Line flagship brings 118kW turbo performance to Hyundai’s compact SUV range. Picture:

Hyundai cuts Creta price and adds turbocharged N Line

Facelift brings fresh styling, lower pricing and a new turbocharged N Line flagship

  • Denis Droppa
Gerald Beech putting his V8 Chevrolet Camaro through its paces at Aldo Scribante Raceway last Saturday.

Confident Beech heads to Zwartkops Raceway

Gerald Beech, representing Algoa Motorsport Club, heads to Zwartkops Raceway for his first competitive race there in the Dunlop V8 Supercars, buoyed…

  • Brendan Kelly
Good range, refinement and performance make it a compelling city car.

BYD Dolphin Surf proves good EVs don’t have to cost a fortune

  • Denis Droppa
A classy vintage MG rolls on to the main arena at the Bathurst Showgrounds during the Bathurst Agricultural Show earlier this year. On September 26, classic and vintage car fans can enjoy a spectacular display of the best cars from across the province at the Port Alfred Country Club cricket field

Port Alfred revs up for motoring spectacle

Port Alfred Albany Vintage and Classic Motor Club has its foot on the accelerator as it sets the stage for Ndlambe’s biggest celebration yet of…

  • SUE MACLENNAN for Talk of the Town
Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton drives a Lego F1 minicart during the drivers' parade ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on July 5 2026. Picture:

Hamilton aiming to equal Schumacher’s Belgian Grand Prix record, boost title hopes

McLaren aims to bounce back after disappointing home race at Silverstone

  • Herald Reporter
We put the range through off-road obstacles. Picture:

Subaru wants South African shoppers to ‘feel the love’

Subaru resists price wars and mass-market trends to stay true to its roots

  • Brenwin Naidu
KwaZulu-Natal’s Matthew “Maddy” Malan launches through the air during MX1 action and will be among the riders to watch when the National Motocross Championship arrives at Rover Raceway this weekend. Picture:

Rover Raceway set to roar as MX Nationals head to Eastern Cape

Rover Raceway hosts round five of the National Motocross Championship this Saturday

  • Brendan Kelly
The VW Grand Crafter fitted with longer-lasting batteries and solar panels. Picture:
Premium

VW Grand Crafter California available with off-grid solar system

New LiFePO batteries boost off-grid endurance for long bush stays

  • Phuti Mpyane
The Jetour X70 has a punchier 1.5l turbo engine. Picture:
Premium

Jetour boosts Dashing and X70 Plus with more powerful engine

Jetour's updated Dashing and X70 Plus SUVs now feature a 1.5l turbo engine

  • Motoring Staff
The Mitsubishi Triton range gets upgrades. Picture:

More powerful Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo launched in SA

  • Denis Droppa
The striking appearance is headlined by a large honeycomb grille.

Changan Uni-S offers strong value but there’s a frustrating flaw

Sharp looks and keen pricing, but throttle calibration takes the shine off

  • Denis Droppa
The Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team. Picture:

WATCH | Should you keep a 2014 BMW 320i with 260,000km on the clock?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they advise a viewer on whether he should keep a well-maintained but high-mileage BMW 320i for the daily…

  • Ignition TV
AutoTrader data showed a 33.4% year-on-year increase in sales during June 2026 for used Corolla Cross models.

Toyota Corolla Cross demand spills into used-car market

A total of 583 used models were sold through AutoTrader in June 2026, up from 437 units in the same month last year

  • Motoring Staff
An industry group says the complexity of Aarto threatens road safety reforms. File photo.

GAVIN KELLY | Is Aarto too complicated for its own good?

Intentions are noble but the scope is too vast and the processes far too intricate

  • Gavin Kelly
Exterior highlights include BMW’s illuminated Iconic Kidney Glow grille and adaptive LED headlights. Picture:

BMW adds entry-level iX2 eDrive20 to South African lineup

Power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 150kW and 250Nm of torque

  • Motoring Staff
Grant and Greg Watkins in their Zarco power their way to victory in the Koedoeskloof 200 Off-Road race.

Tough going in Koedoeskloof for Eastern Cape off-road racers

After weeks of uncertainty, the Eastern Cape Off-Road Championship made a triumphant return with an action-packed third round near Despatch last…

  • Brendan Kelly
The bZ4X rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.

Toyota enters SA’s premium EV market with the new bZ4X

  • Motoring Staff
First-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and third-placed Lewis Hamilton celebrate with their Ferrari teammates after the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc changes the narrative with Silverstone success

Celebrating his first Formula One win since 2024 at Silverstone on Sunday, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said he had to shut out negative noise and…

  • Reuters