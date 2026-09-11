Confident Beech heads to Zwartkops Raceway

Local motor car racer Gerald Beech will be flying the Algoa Motorsport Club flag with confidence this weekend when he competes in the next round of the Dunlop V8 Supercars at the Regional Extreme Festival at Zwartkops Raceway, just outside Pretoria.

Beech will arrive at the high-speed Gauteng circuit with a renewed sense of confidence after putting in plenty of preparation work on his powerful V8 Chevrolet Camaro.

The hard work has been aimed at ironing out the small issues that can make the difference between a frustrating race weekend and a competitive one.

After gaining valuable experience during the last three events at Aldo Scribante Raceway, Beech believes he now has a much better understanding of the Camaro and is ready to step up the pace.

“After having competed in the last three events at Aldo Scribante Raceway, I’ve certainly got more confidence in the car now.

“The handling has taken some getting used to. I’ve sorted out lots of little niggles, so there are no issues with the car at all,” Beech said.

One of the important improvements has been fitting a cooler to the power-steering system, something that has already made a significant difference to the big Camaro.

“I’ve fitted a cooler to keep the power steering fluid cool, so that has helped immensely,” he said.

While Beech is encouraged by the progress made with the car, Zwartkops will present a completely new challenge.

Unlike the other competitors who have raced at the circuit before, this will be Beech’s first competitive outing at Zwartkops Raceway.

Fortunately, the circuit shares some similarities with his home track at Aldo Scribante, which should help shorten the learning curve.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Zwartkops because the track is very similar to Aldo Scribante Raceway, but I’ve never driven at Zwartkops before, so it will be a bit of a disadvantage for me,” Beech said.

Friday practice will therefore be particularly important, allowing him to learn the circuit, find the best lines and work on getting the Camaro dialled in for race conditions.

There is another major factor to consider, altitude. The Gauteng circuit sits significantly higher above sea level, meaning the Camaro’s engine set-up will need to be adjusted to compensate for the thinner air.

Beech and his crew will be working hard to make sure the V8 is producing its best possible performance when the racing gets serious.

“Friday practice will allow me to learn the circuit and get the engine set-up changed for racing at high altitude, and I’m really confident of doing well. My goal is to get a podium finish in the GT2 class, and I’m really looking forward to having a good weekend.”

The Dunlop V8 Supercars category has enjoyed an impressive revival over the past few months, with growing interest and an increasing number of competitors adding extra muscle and excitement to the grid.

The Eastern Cape contingent is also growing, with Martin, Wade and Jody van Zummeren set to join the action.

Their participation in the future promises to add even more interest to what is becoming an increasingly competitive category.

For Beech, the weekend represents another opportunity to measure himself against some of the country’s best V8 racers while continuing to develop his Camaro.

This weekend marks round five of the seven-round National Challenge, with the championship battle beginning to enter its crucial stages.

Round six will take competitors to Red Star Raceway near Delmas, before the championship returns to Zwartkops Raceway for the season finale.

With Thomas Reib, Terry Wilford and Warren Lombard separated by very little in the championship standings, every point is becoming increasingly valuable as the title fight heads towards its climax.

Upcoming events:

September 12: Border Stockcar Racing, Amalinda, Round 6

September 19: National Motocross, Wetherd MX Park, Kaysers Beach

September 20: Open Track Day, East London Grand Prix Circuit

September 24–26: Algoa National Rally, Longmore Forest & Kariega, Despatch area

September 25–26: National Dirt Oval Racing, PE Oval Track Raceway

September 26: Drag Racing, Aldo Scribante Raceway; Main Circuit Racing, East London Grand Prix Circuit; Classic Motor Show, Port Alfred

September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, EP Veteran Car Club