Managing partner Richard Jardine reflects on his career, developing future lawyers, and maintaining a people-centred approach at historic Eastern…
In under four years, educator Piyuse Thomas transformed open land into St Joseph’s, a R130-million IEB-accredited school in Beacon Bay serving over…
Supplying local vehicle manufacturers since 2012, voestalpine Automotive Components East London leads the way in green energy investment, factory…
Dr Yashoda Manickchund’s work with Doctors Without Borders took her to Pakistan, Libya and Ethiopia. Now, she is exploring the spiritual traditions…
“There is life beyond the balance sheet or scorecard.” The most meaningful part of Tony Balshaw’s career has been work that is “all about enabling…
When Nomhle Zongo lost her full-time job in 2011, she chose to transform setback into opportunity by stepping boldly into the male-dominated…
From challenging his team to craft reception desks out of cardboard to delivering major landmark projects, AJ Corbett of TCN Architects is reshaping…
In a glittering event themed “A Night in Africa”, the Border-Kei Chamber of Business (BKCOB) honoured exceptional business leaders at the…
Veronique Stone, a passionate hairdresser from Komani, opened Studio.V in Steenbras Square in 2022 after years of rigorous training and experience…
Dr Robyn Spring, 51, has spent more than 20 years caring for women through different stages of their lives, and now finds herself navigating some of…
Mava Mkukwana, 57, knows location can turn passing motorists into customers, and his background in geography has guided where his service stations…
Premier FMCG is expanding its Fort Jackson milling facility in the Eastern Cape, boosting local production capacity, creating skilled jobs, and…
Small businesses across the Sarah Baartman District are receiving a significant boost following government initiatives led by Small Business…
The Eastern Cape has been named second runner-up in a national award recognising the administration of environmental impact assessments. The…
The Labour Appeal Court has clarified that procedural flaws in a disciplinary process do not render a dismissal substantively unfair, overturning a…
Eastern Cape business incubator Propella has been named Incubation Champion of the Year 2026 at the African Startup Ecosystem Builders Summit,…