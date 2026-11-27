South Africa's producer price inflation accelerated sharply in October, with factory-gate prices rising at their fastest annual rate since April 2023 as higher fuel costs added pressure on manufacturers.

Statistics South Africa's Producer Price Index (PPI), released on Thursday, showed annual inflation for final manufactured goods climbing to 8.1% in October, from 6.2% in September. Prices increased by 1.7% month on month, compared with 1% in September.

The main upward pressure came from the category covering coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products. Prices in this group rose 26.3% over 12 months, contributing 5.6 percentage points to the overall annual PPI rate.

Within that category, coal and petroleum products recorded an annual increase of 46.5%, compared with 32.9% in September. Factory-gate diesel prices were 68.5% higher than a year earlier, while petrol prices rose 46.2%.

The increases reflect the renewed pressure from fuel costs on businesses, particularly those dependent on transport, energy and petroleum-based inputs. However, the headline figure masks differences between sectors.

Food, beverages and tobacco prices increased by a more moderate 2.2% over the year, while metals, machinery and equipment rose 3.9%.

The picture is also less severe when petroleum products are excluded. Stats SA's figures show final manufactured goods prices excluding petroleum products increased by 3.6% over the year, less than half the headline rate.

The producer-price increase comes after consumer inflation also accelerated. Stats SA reported last week that annual consumer price inflation rose to 5.2% in October, from 4.5% in September.

PPI measures changes in prices received by producers, rather than the prices consumers pay in shops. Higher producer inflation can feed through to consumer prices if businesses pass on increased costs, but this is not automatic. Companies may absorb some increases, while the timing and extent of any price changes depend on competition, demand and their own operating costs.

The figures therefore point to renewed cost pressure in parts of the manufacturing sector, but do not yet indicate how much of that pressure will ultimately be borne by consumers.