Classifieds

2019 Hyundai Grand 1.25 73,000km R155 000. Call Sipho 063 809 0433
2016 Hyundai i10 1.1 Motion 89,000 km R110,000. Call Sipho 063 809 0433
2015 Hyundai i10 1.2 fluid automatic 133000km R129 995. Call Sipho 063 809 0433
KENNINGTON ROAD, 5 bed, 3 bathrooms, 2 lounges and pool. Avail-able 01/12/2026 Call Lin-da 0827373053/0437351400
In Loving Memory SIMTHEMBILE SNCIGO GQOMFA Sunrise: 16 December 1988 Buriel: Saturday, 17 October 2026 Cemetery at 9am Service at 10am Venue: Home at Noncampa Loc. REST IN POWER ZIKHALI, JOJO, TIYEKA
It is with deep sorrow that the PITYI FAMILY announces the passing of our beloved brother, ZUKILE PITYI, who returned to the ancestors on 6 October 2026. He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, great…
Lottering ,Wendy nee Volker 25-04-1947 to 06-05-2026A loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother to Ronnie, Tobin, Leoni, Alyssa and Caden.Forever loved, deeply missed, and always remembered in our hearts.
DOMESTIC – 50 year old looking for Char 3 days a week. Agatha 071 279 4181
Andile Solomzi Potelwa Birth: 23rd August 1959 Death: 19th September 2026 Place of Residence: No. 64 Sisson Street, Fortgale, Mthatha Funeral: 03rd October 2026 Service: Beledale, Ezingcuka Administrative Area, Tsolo, Eastern Cape “They…
MALAN: In remembrance of Barry Malan, who passed away on the 23 September 2026. Will always be loved and missed by Veronica, Des, Mariette, Marilyn, Greg Matt and Maxine. The funeral service will be held at the Baptist Church, Greenwood…
DOMESTIC WORK SEEKING Reliable & Trustworthy Domestic Worker Available on Fri-days. 15 years’ experience in cleaning, ironing & cooking. Excellent references available. Hard-working, reliable and trustworthy. Non-smoker. Contact Gerna:…
FUNERAL NOTICE Mr Nkululeko Ndlondlo Sunrise: 26 September 1958 Sunset: 14 September 2026 Funeral date: 24 September 2026 Venue: Cathedral Church Mthatha Time: 09h00
SHAW, APRIL FRASER (née Perks) 9 September 1935 - 11 September 2026 A magnificent wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. We will miss her so. Loved by her children Fraser, Belinda, Christopher and Sally, partners Pam,…
MEYER MIKE - passed away peacefully on 11.09.2026, in his 90th year of a remarkable life. Lovingly remembered by his wife Lesley, children, many grandchildren, ex-tended family & friends. A Requiem Mass in cel-ebration of Mike’s life will…
BAX (NÉE BRUG-MAN): PAMELA LYNNE (fondly known as Pam) passed away peacefully at home on 03.09.2026, at the age of 77 years. Lovingly remembered by her husband Jon, children Simone & Mario, Jacqui & Jono, Julian & Natasha, Ryan &
THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD TO DEFRAY COSTS SHOULD THEY NOT BE COL-LECTED AND TOWING AND STORAGE COSTS PAID IN FULL WITHIN 7 (SEVEN) DAYS OF NOTICE Volvo NU149514 Bike Jet HKX334EC Tata Indica FCJ639EC Mini Cooper FRF157EC Bmw…
NOTICE - IF the following vehicles are not collected within 14 days they will be sold to defray costs GWM Reg: JLT 690 EC. Honda Reg: BWM728EC. Toyota Reg: CA679 025 Honda Reg: E939BBJ. For further information please contact Francwa on…
A beautiful soul, forever in our hearts FUNERAL NOTICE IN LOVING MEMORY OF Mrs Nofezile Ganyaza Sunrise: 25 December 1958 Sunset: 05 September 2026 Laid to Rest: 12 September 2026 Time: 10h00 Venue: Phumlani Location, Alice Forever in our…
GARAGE SALE / Scal-ing Down. 5th Sept 2026 (9am – 2 pm) 8 Highfield Rd, Beacon Bay, EL. Including household items (warming draw/ sewing machine in cabi-net). Stamps, tools, books, garden items, cloths & shoes, plumb-ing, scrap booking…
CHARITY MUMBA, seeking job -Housekeeping and Nan-ny, from Zambia 065 572 3368/073 584 0699