Death Notice Athol Wrede

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad, Athol Wrede, who passed away on 11 October 2026 at the age of 97, 3 shy of raising his bat.

We are forever grateful to you Dad and we will treasure the memories.

We hold onto our faith and the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21

Rest in peace Dad, in the loving arms of our Lord.

With love,

Dale and Mark