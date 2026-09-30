KuGompo artist Teneale Dirker’s exhibition 'Untamed Colour' at CVD Art Gallery showcases a vibrant collection inspired by everyday moments,…
Elderly residents at Montrose, a former retirement home in Southernwood, are struggling to afford basic necessities as escalating levies,…
Years of fear, dangerous stream crossings and violent crime have finally eased for residents of Mdantsane’s NU3 following the completion of a new…
Residents across several Buffalo City neighbourhoods are reaching breaking point after weeks of cable-theft-related outages left homes, schools,…
Foul odours getting worse due to dumping and overflowing manholes, say Beacon Bay residents
A major road rehabilitation project launched by Buffalo City Metro in Gonubie in June 2025 is continuing across several neighbourhoods despite…
More than 30 years after families were evicted from their Mdantsane homes under the former Ciskei government, a R89m Cambridge West housing project…
The Buffalo City Metro remains under severe financial pressure, with a debtors’ book of almost R10bn and widening electricity losses, despite signs…
The Buffalo City Metro council has resolved to refer DA chief whip and municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) member Anathi Majeke to its…
A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in Duncan Village, Buffalo City Metro, after a midnight operation uncovered an alleged illegal medical…
Twenty-five undocumented foreign nationals are expected to appear in court this week after being nabbed during a police operation at the weekend.
Families across Buffalo City say they are too afraid to visit the graves of their loved ones, as overgrown and poorly maintained cemeteries become…
Locked toilets, overgrown surroundings and used toilet paper scattered on the ground — that is the scene welcoming visitors and residents to busy…
Two years after assurances that repairs would restore the Cambridge Sports Fields facility, the building remains in a state of neglect, raising…
A library and a hall in the Buffalo City Metro have been broken into in separate incidents this week.
The long-awaited and controversial Marina Glen redevelopment project is finally complete, ending months of construction, delays and anticipation…