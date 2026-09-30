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Mayoral rivals Kwankwa, Faku condemn AI whip image

  • Daily Dispatch Correspondent
‘Gossip Club’ (1,100 x 1,500mm, acrylic on canvas) by Teneale Dirker, a bold, playful celebration of everyday pigeons, transformed through colour and character into a vibrant moment of connection and charm. Picture: SUPPLIED

Artist’s exhibition unleashes explosion of colour, emotion

KuGompo artist Teneale Dirker’s exhibition 'Untamed Colour' at CVD Art Gallery showcases a vibrant collection inspired by everyday moments,…

  • Zenakhe Gxashe
Elderly residents of Montrose, a former retirement home in Southernwood, say rising levies, electricity charges and geyser costs are eating into their already stretched social grants. Picture: MFUNDO PILISO

Bills ‘taking food from our mouths’, say pensioners

Elderly residents at Montrose, a former retirement home in Southernwood, are struggling to afford basic necessities as escalating levies,…

  • Mfundo Piliso
  • Zenakhe Gxashe
BCM mayor Princess Faku presides over the opening of the newly completed, R6.9m Sithembiso School pedestrian bridge, complete with clear-view safety fencing. For years, residents have had to navigate thick vegetation and cross a stream that becomes deadly, especially for children during heavy rains.
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Residents welcome new bridge linking sections of Mdantsane’s NU3

Years of fear, dangerous stream crossings and violent crime have finally eased for residents of Mdantsane’s NU3 following the completion of a new…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Multi-award-winning artist Bongeziwe Mabandla performs during the opening weekend of the Umtiza Arts Festival at the Guild Theatre in KuGompo City. The festival, which is celebrating its 10th year, runs until 31 May and offers a full programme of arts, music and live entertainment.
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Umtiza Arts Festival marks ‘10 years of pleasure’

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Residents of Parkside, Pefferville, Parkridge and CC Lloyd have been battling weeks of unstable electricity supply, with the latest power outage already lasting more than 34 hours.
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Rampant cable theft takes heavy toll on Buffalo City

Residents across several Buffalo City neighbourhoods are reaching breaking point after weeks of cable-theft-related outages left homes, schools,…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
  • Afika Songezo Nyebe
Residents living in Beaconhurst Drive have raised serious concerns over what they describe as ongoing unlawful dumping activities at a local pump station.
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‘We can’t even go outside due to sewage stench’

Foul odours getting worse due to dumping and overflowing manholes, say Beacon Bay residents

  • Sivenathi Gosa
  • AFIKA SONGEZO NYEBE
Potholes in 13th Avenue, Gonubie. Nearly a year later, construction work is still under way in several Gonubie streets.
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Gonubie residents frustrated by delayed R42m revamp of roads

A major road rehabilitation project launched by Buffalo City Metro in Gonubie in June 2025 is continuing across several neighbourhoods despite…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
A multi-million-rand housing project aimed at restoring dignity to families displaced during the former Ciskei National Independent Party era is making steady progress in Cambridge West in KuGompo City. The development, located in Ward 16 in the Buffalo City Metro, is set to benefit about 275 families who were evicted from their homes in Mdantsane, reportedly over disputes related to rent and municipal service payments.
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Concern over long delays in housing project for evicted residents

More than 30 years after families were evicted from their Mdantsane homes under the former Ciskei government, a R89m Cambridge West housing project…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku welcomed the audit committee’s latest report, saying while the positives were encouraging, significant challenges remained.
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BCM remains under financial cosh despite modest turnaround

The Buffalo City Metro remains under severe financial pressure, with a debtors’ book of almost R10bn and widening electricity losses, despite signs…

  • Asanda Nini
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku.
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DA chief whip to be referred to integrity commission over Faku statements

The Buffalo City Metro council has resolved to refer DA chief whip and municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) member Anathi Majeke to its…

  • Asanda Nini
Gqeberha police are warning residents to be vigilant after separate robberies at two retirement complexes in the city

Gqeberha police search for suspects after triple murder

  • Herald Reporter
A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in Duncan Village after a midnight operation targeting an alleged illegal pharmacy and unregistered medical practice. SUPPLIED
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Unlicensed medical practice shut down in midnight raid

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in Duncan Village, Buffalo City Metro, after a midnight operation uncovered an alleged illegal medical…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Twenty-five undocumented foreign nationals were arrested as part of Operation Shanela II in KuGompo City over the weekend.
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Undocumented foreign nationals among those arrested in weekend crime swoop

Twenty-five undocumented foreign nationals are expected to appear in court this week after being nabbed during a police operation at the weekend.

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Families across Buffalo City say they are too afraid to visit the graves of their loved ones, like this one in Haven Hills, as overgrown vegetation, broken fencing and poor maintenance leave cemeteries difficult to access and, in some cases, dangerous.
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Overgrown cemeteries turned into crime hotspots

Families across Buffalo City say they are too afraid to visit the graves of their loved ones, as overgrown and poorly maintained cemeteries become…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
FACILITY FAILURES: Batting Bridge picnic site faces ongoing issues with locked and vandalised ablution facilities, leaving visitors frustrated.
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Trashed, neglected amenities just days away from Easter weekend

Locked toilets, overgrown surroundings and used toilet paper scattered on the ground — that is the scene welcoming visitors and residents to busy…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
OVERGROWN: The Cambridge Sports facility has been seemingly abandoned despite plans by BCM to repair the building during the 2021/2022 financial year. File photo
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Cambridge Sports Fields in ‘horrific state’ with repair plans stalled

Two years after assurances that repairs would restore the Cambridge Sports Fields facility, the building remains in a state of neglect, raising…

  • Sivenathi Gosa
Buffalo City central library

Burglars target BCM library, hall

A library and a hall in the Buffalo City Metro have been broken into in separate incidents this week.

  • MPUMZI MSHWESHWE
A Buffalo City beach festival. The 2025 festive season drew thousands of tourists to the Eastern Cape.

Satisfying outcome as tourists enjoy Buffalo City festive season

  • Sivenathi Gosa
  • Entle Mbonyana
COASTAL UPGRADE: A view of the newly revamped Marina Glen recreation precinct along East London’s beachfront, popularly known as Ebuhlanti.
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Ebuhlanti ready for festive season after R31.6m upgrade

The long-awaited and controversial Marina Glen redevelopment project is finally complete, ending months of construction, delays and anticipation…

  • Sivenathi Gosa