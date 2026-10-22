Death Notice MARY ENGELA GODFREY

GODFREY MARY ENGELA Born 4/4/1954 to 19/10/2026 age 72. Mary beloved sister to the late Margaret Godfrey. Beloved Brothers, Martin, Michael and Melville known as Doc. Deepest condolences to her loving family and friends. Mary passed away suddenly in Frere Hospital. Thanks to all the caring nurses and staff. Mary was a loving person who loved and cherished her family. Mary never knew when to say 'Goodbye!' Mary we not saying goodbye look forward to seeing you again in 'God's Paradise'. Your loving brothers Michael, Martin, Melville and respective families.