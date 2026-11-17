PAGE-MACDONALD: Halle’ George passed away peacefully on 12.11.2026, aged 91 years. Lovingly remembered by his son James and his wife Lindsay, daughter Victoria and her husband Luke, their mother Denise, and his beloved grandchildren Jeffrey, Sabrina, Frances, Olivia, James and his wife Zoe. Also remembered by his daughter Nicola and her husband Gareth, grand-children Reece and Troy, Nicola’s mother Susan, brother Llewellyn and his wife Bal, and extended family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Alban’s Anglican Church, East London, on 20.11.2026 at 11 am. Friends kindly accept this intimation.