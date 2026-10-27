Death Notice FONG CHONG: Elizabeth (Liz)

FONG CHONG: Elizabeth (Liz) passed away peacefully at Frere Hospital, East London, on 19.10.2026, aged 75 years. Predeceased by her parents Peter & Dorothy and siblings Charles & Juliana. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces Karen Pillay & Natasha Chapman, extended family & friends. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Chamberlain Road, Berea, East London, on 05.11.2026. Family service at 10.30 am, followed by Mass at 11 am. Please visit Stones Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live-streaming details. Refreshments will be served in the church hall after Mass. Cremation private. Friends kindly accept this intimation.