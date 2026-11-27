In Memory ofBOMKAZICYNTHIA MDYESHAIt’s been 6 years now Mama, yet the pain of losing you so suddenly still cuts deep. We survive because you would not want us to be miserable as we navigate through life. We also know that you loved us unconditionally.“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV)Missed by your entire family, including children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.Phumla ngoxolo Mama, MaGcwanini, Miya, Sbewu until we meet again. Ugqatso ulufezile!