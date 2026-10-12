Funeral Notice Zukile Pityi

He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, leader and a cherished source of love, strength, warmth and source of wisdom to his family and all who knew him. His passing leaves an immeasurable void in our hearts, but we take comfort in the beautiful memories and enduring legacy he leaves behind.

The funeral proceedings will be held at

Izeli Farm,Gubevu Location onSaturday, 17 October 2026 at 10:00.For further information, please contactSibusisiwe Pityi on079 548 5032 orBongiwe Pityi on082 336 6617.

Mqocwa, Zikhali Mazembe, Jojo, Tiyeka, Butsolo Bentonga, you will be missed and lovingly remembered by your wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, extended family and friends.Lala ngoxolo, Mabombo