CHILD WELFARE BUTTERWORTH is looking for the biological parents of Ibemihle Mbambalala (M) born on the 20-06-2022. The mother of the child is known as Mshulami Mbambalalala however her whereabouts are un-known. The identity and whereabouts of the father are also unknown. If anyone has information with regards to this please contact social worker Ms Jele on 0471109299 during office hours. Should no one come forward within 30 days of the advert a decision about the permanent placement of the child will be made