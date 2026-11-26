A meeting of Parliament’s Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition was derailed on Tuesday when MPs raised concerns that a group within the film industry had been excluded from talks on the government’s film incentive.

The meeting was meant to hear reports on resolving the challenges facing the film industry, particularly the paralysis of the Film and Television Production Incentive, administered by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

The DTIC and the Save SA Film and TV Jobs Coalition were scheduled to make presentations. Instead, MPs debated whether some in the industry were being excluded. They voted for a consolidated report to be made to Parliament in future.

When the coalition last briefed Parliament in August 2026, the DTIC’s film incentive had processed no new applications since 2024. The department and the coalition agreed to start adjudicating new applications by the end of November.

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi confirmed that adjudication meetings had resumed on 27 August and were helping to clear the backlog of film productions.

But DTIC deputy director-general for incentives Justice Ngwenya said the Save SA Film and TV Jobs did not include the entire industry. The coalition represented 95% of the industry, but the other 5% needed to be engaged too, Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya said that in a previous engagement with the industry, some people were denied access to the virtual meeting. “Our mandate is to engage the entire industry,” said Ngwenya.

Committee chairperson Mzwandile Masina (ANC) asked the film industry representatives to respond to the allegation.

Delon Bakker, who represented the coalition, and who is also chair of the Independent Producers’ Organisation, said the concerns would be addressed in the presentation they had prepared.

Bakker denied that the coalition was being “effectively exclusionary”. “The coalition has always wanted to engage in an inclusive process,” said Bakker.

Bakker said that when the coalition signed its agreement with the department, it “certainly encouraged them to meet with other parties”.

But several MPs continued to raise concerns that 5% of the industry were being excluded. It emerged that the 5% being referred to consisted of members of the Independent Black Filmmakers Collective, a film industry group that did not join the coalition.

EFF MP Muzi Khoza said: “We also want to confront the conduct of sections of this white-dominated film industry, whose continued sidelining and marginalisation of black filmmakers perpetuate historic exclusion and gatekeeping.”

Responding on behalf of the coalition, Simon Makwela, co-chairperson of the South African Screen Federation, said: “There is no exclusionary behaviour within the federation … I am a black filmmaker. It’s exceptional for me to be here with my colleagues, and members of the federation, to be disregarded as black filmmakers. The industry does not prejudice based on race.”

Several MPs suggested that the coalition consolidate a report with the entire film industry and present it to the committee.

DA MP Toby Chance objected: “The agenda of this meeting has been hijacked. The agenda of this meeting is that the committee sees an update on the film industry and on the implementation of the agreement.”

Masina asked Chance to withdraw his comment that the meeting had been hijacked. Chance refused.

The meeting descended into chaos when DA MP Katherine Christie also objected and said the MPs should “be more mature” and hear the film industry’s presentation.

For the last fifteen minutes of the meeting, MPs from other parties responded hotly, talking over each other and asking for Christie to be removed from the meeting. Masina said they would not tolerate Christie’s behaviour.