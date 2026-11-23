Business excellence and community impact took centre stage at the fourth annual Border-Kei Chamber of Business Awards, where regional entrepreneurs, professionals and established companies were recognised for their contributions to the local economy and the communities they serve.

Held under a Wakanda-inspired theme at the International Conference Centre on Friday, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of the region’s business fraternity, with seven awards presented, including a new category recognising professional excellence.

With every category having its own judging criteria, the finalists in the professional category had to belong to or represent a professional accredited industry body, hold a senior leadership position within an organisation for a minimum of three years or be the practice owner, and be SAQA qualified to hold their position.

There were three finalists in this category, with Dr Robyn Spring receiving the award ahead of Tony Balshaw and Dr Yashoda Manickchund.

Spring, lead obstetrician at Life Beacon Bay Hospital and a member of the SA Menopause Society Council, expressed her profound gratitude at being recognised for her work as an obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Speaking to the Dispatch after her win, Spring said: “Winning the award has me stunned, and I am really excited.

“As I said in my speech, it validates the sacrifice of the lifestyle choice I have made, which at the end of the day is worth it.

“I do make a difference, even though sometimes you get bogged down in the day-to-day and forget to think about the positives — this award has given me a moment to reflect that it is all worth it.

“I am really honoured and blessed to be supported by a community that stands behind me."

The Posthumous Award was given to the former CEO of the Small Projects Foundation (SPF) Dr Paul Cromhout.

Cromhout, who founded SPF in January 1988, and for nearly four decades led the NPO, was recognised for his dedication to community development, healthcare transformation and social entrepreneurship.

Accepted by his widow, this marks his second Border-Kei award following his win in the Social Entrepreneur category in 2024.

Border-Kei’s chief executive Lizelle Maurice said Cromhout had positively impacted more than a thousand lives in his work with the NPO.

This year’s winner of the Emerging Entrepreneur category was director of Kofini & Co, 39-year-old Lwandiswa “Lwandy” Ngebe.

Having founded Kofini & Co in 2023 in Quigney, Ngebe explained she established herself in the area at a time when many businesses were moving out because she wanted to help return the suburb to its glory days while also servicing the community with coffee, breakfast and a place for quiet contemplation.

She said she was thrilled at having her business recognised, adding it was not something she took lightly.

“For us this recognition from the Border Chamber is something that most small businesses do not plan for, but we really appreciate [when it happens],” Ngebe said.

Along with the award, Ngebe was given R100,000 from Standard Bank, which brought her to tears as she reflected on her time in school selling sweets and amagwinya to support her family and some failed business ventures over the years.

“It is even more special that I got to win R100,000; I didn’t know what to say, it came as a surprise.

“This will definitely multiply because we intend to purchase more equipment and employ more people from Quigney."

Veronique Stone, a hairstylist and director of Studio V in Nahoon, was the runner-up in the category.

Drake Flemmer & Orsmond Attorneys (DFO) emerged as the winner in the Corporate Gold category, ahead of St Joseph’s College and Morgan Bay Hotel.

Richard Jardine, managing director of the century-old legal practice, said he was extremely humbled by the recognition and thanked all those in attendance for their role in furthering the business fraternity in the region.

In his acceptance speech, Jardine said DFO was deeply embedded in the community and was there to build lasting relationships.

“What we do as lawyers is that we build relationships,” Jardine said.

“We have embedded in this community and we have been here for 130 years, and we really enjoy being a part of KuGompo City."

From the three nominees in the Entrepreneur award category, it was TCN Architects who emerged as the winner, edging out Golden Rewards and Fuel Mart Capital Group.

AJ Corbett serves as the director of TCN Architects, a 10-person practice with offices in KuGompo City and Mthatha.

“I really want to thank all the people here; what a journey it has been to get here — it is such an honour to be able to do this,” Corbett said.

“Our practice represents growth developments of the region from commercial businesses to public enterprises and infrastructure."

In the Corporate Platinum category, mill manager at Premier FMCG Phillip Liphapang was handed the award, besting co-nominee Voestalpine Automotive Components.

Liphapang said the mill, which produced white bread flour, selected bran for animal feed and supplied flour to its bakeries, was distinguishable from other entities due to its “superior quality and service” and that it invested back into the community through its community social investment.

In his speech, Liphapang said that the company had a “conviction to actually earn the right to operate in the community”.

“We do that by giving back to the community,” he said

“There are a few NGOs we work with to make sure that those in distress [have] hope and if there is a disaster we go out and assist."

To qualify in this category a business has to be trading for more than five years, its turnover has to be a minimum of R100m, and there has to be a minimum number of 50 staff employed.

The last award of the night was the Social Impact Enterprise for a business registered as an NPO, PBO, or NGO that employs a minimum of five staff, has operated for three or more years and that has made a meaningful contribution to the community.

Isombululo Solutions’ Nobom Nini and Sanca’s Nokuthula Mabika accepted nomination certificates for their organisations, but ultimately it was Titch Wild, station manager of Link FM, who took the award home for the Christian community radio station launched in 1997.

In his speech Wild said that Link FM’s purpose went beyond all costs — it was about people.

“It’s about being a voice of hope, encouraging other people, strengthening families, supporting communities, and it’s linking people to Jesus,” Wild said.

The registered non-profit and public benefit organisation broadcasts around the clock in English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans, reaching about 80,000 listeners, according to its 2026 station profile.

Rounding out the evening, Maurice said it was essential to recognise the importance of businesses in driving the economy.

“For all the businesses out there, this awards [ceremony] recognises the fantastic work that they do in this region and the people they employ and the grit that they experience,” she said.

“We just want to say congratulations to the winners and to all the finalists."