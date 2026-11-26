Zeda has secured a significant five-year National Treasury contract to supply vehicle-leasing services across national and local government departments as well as state-owned entities. The deal provides a critical pipeline of predictable, long-term revenue to bolster the group's leasing division.
The strategic boost arrives at an opportune time, as Zeda contends with an 18.1% decline in headline earnings per share, brought on by softer used-car sales volumes and higher vehicle depreciation charges over the past financial year.
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Zeda has been appointed as the official vehicle-leasing provider to South African government departments and state-owned entities under a five-year National Treasury deal.
The initial tranche of the contract is projected to increase Zeda's leasing fleet by 10%, accessing an estimated R85bn public-sector market.
Full-year operating profit fell by 12.6% to R1.42bn and headline earnings per share declined 18.1% to 295.5c due to higher depreciation and subdued used-vehicle sales.
Used-car sales volumes dropped roughly 14% in the second half, forcing the company to delay disposals and revise residual asset values.
Net debt rose to R5.73bn to fund fleet expansion, with upfront capital expenditure required before the Treasury contract fully yields returns.
Zeda expects a five-year National Treasury contract to lift its leasing business, offering a steadier source of income as weaker used-car sales and higher depreciation pulled down its annual profit.
The vehicle group said on Tuesday it had been appointed the official vehicle-leasing provider to national and local government departments and state-owned entities. The contract took effect on October 1. Its first tranche is expected to add 10% to Zeda’s leasing fleet, although the company did not disclose the contract’s value.
The award fits Zeda’s plan to grow leasing, including in the public sector.
The contract requires upfront investment in vehicles and mobilisation before it contributes fully, Zeda said, adding the longer-term contracted revenue should make cash flows more predictable.
The opportunity comes as Zeda faces pressure in its vehicle sales business.
Revenue for the year to September was virtually unchanged at R10.66bn, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation remained flat at R3.09bn. Operating profit fell 12.6% to R1.42bn and headline earnings per share dropped 18.1% to 295.5c.
Zeda attributed most of the operating-profit decline to higher depreciation. A weak used-car market led it to delay selling some rental vehicles and reassess their expected resale values. Used-vehicle sales volumes in the second half were about 14% lower than a year earlier.
Leasing and Greater Africa provided some offset, with revenue from the two businesses growing 8.3%. Zeda’s leasing fleet expanded 5.3%, while net debt rose to R5.73bn from R5.18bn. The company said the increased borrowing supported that fleet expansion.
The Treasury contract gives Zeda a route to grow a business it sees as less cyclical and capable of generating more predictable income. But the company will have to fund the fleet before the contract contributes fully, while its used-car market remains under strain.