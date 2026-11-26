Zeda has secured a significant five-year National Treasury contract to supply vehicle-leasing services across national and local government departments as well as state-owned entities. The deal provides a critical pipeline of predictable, long-term revenue to bolster the group's leasing division.

The strategic boost arrives at an opportune time, as Zeda contends with an 18.1% decline in headline earnings per share, brought on by softer used-car sales volumes and higher vehicle depreciation charges over the past financial year.