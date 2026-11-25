Last week was an extremely rough week for markets especially on the back on expected interest rate hikes as investors start looking for returns from AI capital expenditure.

Many of the large tech companies saw valuation dips in excess of 10% but does this mean the bubble is about to burst or is this just a much needed correction to normalize expectations?

Artificial Intelligence has been one of the biggest drivers of global stock market growth over the past few years.

Companies involved in AI development, semiconductor manufacturing, cloud computing and data infrastructure have enjoyed extraordinary share price gains.

However, recent market volatility suggests investors are starting to question whether the excitement has run too far ahead of reality.

The biggest concern is valuation. Many technology companies are trading at exceptionally high price-to-earnings multiples, reflecting expectations of substantial future growth.

Investors are now asking whether these businesses can actually deliver the profits required to justify those valuations.

Another concern is the enormous amount of money being invested in AI infrastructure. Major technology companies are spending billions on data centres, specialised computer chips and computing capacity.

While demand for AI continues to grow, the question remains whether the revenue generated will justify this extraordinary capital expenditure.

There is also growing uncertainty around interest rates, global economic growth and the potential impact of regulation. Higher borrowing costs make expensive growth stocks less attractive, while any slowdown in corporate spending could affect the entire AI supply chain.

Does this mean the AI investment opportunity is over? Not necessarily. AI is likely to transform the way businesses operate, improve productivity and create entirely new industries. The long-term opportunity remains significant, but the winners may become more difficult to identify.

Over the coming months, investors should expect continued volatility as markets distinguish between companies with genuine earnings potential and those whose valuations are largely driven by expectations.

Corporate earnings, cash flow generation and evidence of commercial returns from AI investment will become increasingly important.

For investors, this is a reminder that even the strongest investment themes can experience corrections. Rather than abandoning technology altogether, investors should focus on diversification, sensible valuations and appropriate exposure to growth assets.