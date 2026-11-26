South Africa’s motor trade managed modest growth in the third quarter, but September’s figures suggest the sector is losing some momentum as falling fuel and accessories sales offset stronger demand for new and used vehicles.

Motor trade sales increased by 1.6% year on year in the three months to September, in real terms, according to Statistics South Africa. New vehicle sales were the biggest positive contributor, rising 8.9%, while used vehicle sales increased by 4.6%.

But the picture was less encouraging for other parts of the trade. Sales of accessories fell 4.3% and fuel sales declined 3.8% over the quarter.

The monthly figures underline the uneven performance. In September, motor trade sales fell 0.2% compared with the same month last year, with fuel sales down 5% and accessories declining 5.4%. New vehicle sales rose 3.3% and used vehicle sales increased 5.1%, providing some support.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales fell 1.3% between August and September, following a 0.3% decline in August. That followed a strong 4.5% increase in July.

For the quarter as a whole, seasonally adjusted sales were 1% higher than in the second quarter.

The figures suggest that demand for vehicles is providing support, but the gains are not being shared evenly across the motor trade.