Mr Price Group has posted a substantial 40.5% surge in half-year revenue to R26.1bn, though the impressive headline growth was largely driven by the acquisition of German value retailer NKD. Beneath the surface, the group's core African business faced persistent headwinds, recording modest sales growth as consumer spending remained constrained by rising household expenses.
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