While established export destinations across Europe, North America, and Asia remain vital, the African continent is becoming a central pillar in the international expansion of rooibos. Driven by evolving consumer preferences and rising wellness awareness, regional trade is unlocking fresh distribution and product opportunities closer to home.

According to the South African Rooibos Council, sustained growth across African markets will rely on tailored product innovation, competitive pricing, and stronger retail distribution networks to help the uniquely South African herbal tea compete effectively against traditional black tea.