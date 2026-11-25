Despite a recent plunge, African markets are becoming an important part of rooibos’ export story, with fresh opportunities to expand regional trade, distribution and product ranges.
While African countries did not even enter the industry’s top 10 export destinations until 2016, by 2025 the continent accounted for 7.7% of total rooibos exports, according to Joe Swart, research director at the South African Rooibos Council (SARC).
Botswana remains the continent’s largest destination, accounting for 38.1% of African shipments.
Together, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia made up more than 70% of the regional total. Exports to Namibia grew 10.9% in 2025, while those to Eswatini increased 3.2%.
Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia have become established markets, reflecting the continent’s growing role in the trade.
While shipments to Africa rose from about 812 tonnes in 2022 to 1,082 in 2024, they fell 22.7% in 2025 to 837 tonnes.
Despite the decline, last year’s volume remained 3.1% above 2022 levels, Swart pointed out.
Swart said growing interest in health and wellness, rooibos’ naturally caffeine-free qualities and its African heritage could help attract more consumers. Affordable drinks that could be enjoyed by the whole family were always relevant, he added.
Black tea remains the dominant tea category by volume in many African markets, while established drinking habits, price sensitivity, distribution costs and limited consumer awareness could make it difficult for rooibos to gain ground.
Swart said companies would need to tailor their approach to local markets, including through suitable pack sizes, languages, pricing and retail strategies. Locally relevant products could also help build rooibos’ place in markets where consumers were less familiar with it.
The opportunity extends well beyond the traditional hot cuppa. Swart pointed to interest in iced rooibos, ready-to-drink beverages, functional and wellness blends, vitamin-fortified products and children’s rooibos.
“Product innovation allows rooibos to adapt to different consumer preferences, lifestyles and occasions,” he said.
“It also creates opportunities for manufacturers and distributors to explore new segments of the beverage market.”
The figures show both the scale of the opportunity and the uneven pace of growth.
African shipments more than doubled between 2022 and 2024, but the subsequent fall in 2025 left the continent’s volumes only modestly above their 2022 level.
The broader export trend shows total rooibos exports almost doubling from about 5,900 tonnes in 2015 to more than 10,900 tonnes in 2025, with the product being shipped to more than 50 countries worldwide.
Japan was rooibos’ biggest overseas fan: it took about a third of the exports in 2025. Germany and the Netherlands were also regular top destinations, alongside the UK and France. The pecking order shifts from year to year — France jumped to second place in 2023, for example — while the US, Poland and China also feature among the leading markets in recent years.
Established markets in Europe, North America and Asia are important, Swart agreed, but African markets hold a strong prospect of building regional trade around a South African agricultural product.
He said sustained investment in distribution, consumer awareness and product innovation would be needed to turn that potential into growth.
Understanding local needs and purchasing power would be key, he said.