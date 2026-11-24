WeBuyCars has announced a major executive reshuffle, with founders Faan and Dirk van der Walt preparing to step back from executive roles following an 18.5% drop in annual headline earnings. Despite achieving higher vehicle volumes and a 7.2% rise in revenue, the group experienced significant margin compression amid deflationary used-car prices and rising competition from budget new vehicles.

Deputy chief executive Wynand Beukes will succeed Faan van der Walt as group CEO in January 2027. Both founders plan to retain substantial shareholdings while continuing to support the business in non-executive and advisory capacities.