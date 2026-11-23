KuGompo City is preparing to host the 23rd Annual ICT Summit & Tech Week at the East London International Convention Centre from 23 to 27 November. The prestigious gathering will bring together government officials, industry leaders, and technology experts to address the pivotal challenges and emerging opportunities across Africa’s expanding digital landscape.

Organised by Imbizo Events, the summit will explore critical topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital skills development. In addition to fostering international collaboration, provincial tourism authorities anticipate the influx of delegates will deliver a valuable economic boost to the Eastern Cape.