Takealot Group posted solid top-line gains in the six months to September, with revenue climbing 27% in US-dollar terms to US$571m, or 16% in local currency. Naspers attributed the divergence primarily to foreign exchange translations during a pivotal period marked by Amazon Prime's South African debut.
Takealot, which has invested aggressively in nurturing and developing inputs, sellers and fulfilment infrastructure, is not thrilled to see Amazon sweep in just in time to benefit from those efforts. File photo. Takealot, which has invested aggressively in nurturing and developing inputs, sellers and fulfilment infrastructure, is not thrilled to see Amazon sweep in just in time to benefit from those efforts. File photo. Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais
Takealot’s revenue rose 27% in the six months to September — or 16% when measured in rand terms. Both figures are correct; the difference is largely down to currency translation.
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