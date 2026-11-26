Takealot, which has invested aggressively in nurturing and developing inputs, sellers and fulfilment infrastructure, is not thrilled to see Amazon sweep in just in time to benefit from those efforts. File photo. Takealot, which has invested aggressively in nurturing and developing inputs, sellers and fulfilment infrastructure, is not thrilled to see Amazon sweep in just in time to benefit from those efforts. File photo. Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais